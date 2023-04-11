Australian musical Driftwood set for New York workshop season

The Australian production Driftwood the Musical is to hold a series of workshops and presentations in New York City following an encore season in Melbourne and Sydney later this year.

Driftwood was originally adapted for the stage by playwright Jane Bodie, based on Eva de Jong-Duldig’s memoir about her parents’ journey from Nazi Europe to Australia, where they were classified as ‘enemy aliens’ and placed in the Tatura Internment Camp.

Composer and lyricist Anthony Barnhill subsequently adapted Bodie’s play as a musical, with some additional lyrics contributed by Bodie herself as well as Executive Producer/performer Tania de Jong.

De Jong, who originated the musical’s development, says it’s a deeply personal project for her.

‘Mum launched the book in 2017 through Scholarly Books, the publisher… I read the book, and I actually couldn’t believe how much of my family story I didn’t know. It was confronting and also insightful and revealing. I think a lot of the time we think we know a lot about our families, but we don’t really know as much as what we think,’ de Jong explains.

Driftwood the Musical follows the lives of Austrian sculptor Karl Duldig and his artist/inventor wife, Slawa Horowitz-Duldig through pre-war Vienna and Slawa’s invention of the original foldable umbrella, to their escape from Nazi-controlled Austria and the eventual rebuilding of their lives in Australia.

Speaking to the production’s themes, director Gary Abrahams says: ‘When I first read Eva’s memoir I was immediately drawn to the power of the shared experience, and the topicality of this story about extraordinary people whose lives were upended by the chaos and destruction of war. I was also deeply moved by Eva’s own journey of self-discovery, as she learned the truth about her parents’ past. Slawa was a woman ahead of her time, an artist and inventor whose inventions have touched all our lives and continue around the world today. This woman and her sculptor husband Karl, this family, sacrificed so much, like so many who endured these shared experiences, in order to flee persecution and eventually find safety.’

The world premiere of Driftwood the Musical took place at Chapel off Chapel in Melbourne in May 2022.

The encore season returns to Chapel off Chapel from 3-20 May 2023. Thereafter it transfers to NSW’s Glen Street Theatre (24-28 May), Riverside Theatres (31 May – 4 June) and the Eternity Playhouse (7-18 June), with the New York workshops taking place in the Australian spring.

While the original production of Driftwood the Musical was delayed by COVID, ‘we were finally able to have the world premiere in Melbourne last year in May, and we had a very good response,’ de Jong says.

‘And we also at that time started to get interest from New York, and that’s really emerged over the last few months. And that’s why we’re taking Anthony [Barnhill] and Gary [Abrahams] there in September to work with American performers and to put a workshop version of this in front of some of the leading theatre owners and presenters in the US.’

Staging stories that matter

Together with her husband, co-producer Peter Hunt, Tania de Jong has established the Umbrella Foundation to help bring ‘stories that matter’ like Driftwood the Musical to the stage.

‘We’re developing Umbrella Foundation so that new Australian work can come to the commercial stage because … it’s very hard to get a work of this nature up in Australia if you’re not with a major theatre company, or if it’s not an international rerun of the show like a Phantom or Le Mis or & Juliet. All of these brands are coming from overseas. Of course we’re already telling a lot of our own stories, but I think we need to tell more of our stories, particularly those that have these global themes that resonate with audiences around the world,’ de Jong explains.

Read: Is there a secret to success for new Australian musicals?

‘Entertainment for entertainment’s sake is very important, especially in troubling times like we’re in at the moment. But it’s also important to really tell stories that have very important themes and themes that parallel some of the challenges that we’re facing in the world today,’ she continues.

‘For example, themes of the 1930s unfortunately, are occurring again now. We’re seeing enormous division in society. We’re seeing different minority groups being persecuted and demonised. We’re seeing a lot of censorship in society. These are all things that occurred in the 1930s as well.’

Reworking and workshopping

The original season of Driftwood received mixed reviews. The Age’s Cameron Woodhead wrote: ‘Driftwood may have over-sentimental touches, but director Gary Abrahams keeps its emotional core vivid and exciting, and the chamber music feel – Anthony Barnhill’s score is played on piano, violin and cello – suits the material well. The singing is excellent…’

Similarly, ArtsHub reviewer Vanessa Francesca praised Driftwood as ‘a production that’s compelling for the charm of its drama and relationships and its thoughtful dramatisation of a particular period in time’.

Conversely, Limelight’s Patricia Maunder said, ‘Sincere to a fault, this 100-minute chamber musical succumbs to sentimentality and bypasses nuance and complexity,’ while Time Out’s Tim Byrne was withering in his assessment, writing ‘The whole exercise has “vanity project” written all over it’.

Given that New York can be a tough nut to crack, and especially considering the harsh response the Australian musical King Kong received when it opened on Broadway in November 2018, is de Jong prepared for critical feedback while workshopping the production in the US?

‘We see the work as a work in progress. We don’t think it’s finished… There’s always more that can be improved, I believe. And so when we go there in September/October, it’s at this stage for a limited, select audience – not reviewers,’ she replies.

In terms of what she’s hoping for as outcomes from the New York developments and showcases, de Jong says: ‘We’ve already had some very promising interest from some people in New York, because of course New York has such a huge Jewish community. Not that this show is just a Jewish show. I really want to make that point – it’s just as important for non-Jewish people as Jewish people to see this story because these themes are universal.’

A scene from the 2022 production of ‘Driftwood the Musical’. Image: Supplied.

She adds: ‘So in terms of New York, we hope they’re going to be captivated by the story. So far I don’t think we’ve had anyone who hasn’t been captivated by the story. It is a very unique, true story. Of course there is going to have to be work done to make this story resonate with audiences in the US and in Europe and other parts of the world. And so we are engaging a New York consultant … who will work with us to further adapt the work for those audiences.’

De Jong adds that Driftwood the Musical has already been reworked considerably since its 2022 premiere.

‘You know the saying, “it takes a village to create a new Australian musical”? Well, it sure does, and it needs a lot of love and care and support and investment,’ she tells ArtsHub.

‘We’ve invested further funds to creatively develop and improve the work from last year. So a lot of work has been done on it and it’s changed a lot. There are new songs, new scenes, things have changed, things have been cut out. It’s quite a different work in many ways than it was last year.’

Learn more about Driftwood the Musical.