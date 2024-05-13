Australian Festival of Chamber Music offers an impressive and diverse 2024 program

This year’s Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM) will present 36 concerts, events, talks and masterclasses across a range of venues in Townsville-Gurambilbarra and Magnetic Island, over a 10-day period from 26 July to 4 August. The program will include more than 40 musicians and presenters, including 10 international and 20 Australian artists, as well as five ensembles.

At a time when many music events and festivals in Australia have been struggling to survive since COVID struck, followed by rising cost of living challenges, with reduced programming and many festival cancellations so far this year, AFCM appears to be thriving. It is recognised as one of the major chamber music festivals, not only in the southern hemisphere but across the globe, so ArtsHub asks what is it that makes this festival and the art form so attractive?

Jack Liebeck, now in his third year as Artistic Director, responds in several ways. To begin with he appreciates the unique quality of a festival based in the tropics during the winter months and what that can offer to the region and the city.

‘The location, and the manageable size of the town to host a festival of this nature, is a key attribute to its success,’ he says, adding, ‘From a tourism perspective, attracting audiences from across Australia, who visit Townsville as much for the weather and the social events as for the music, is terrific for the region. And we can capitalise on that.’

He also believes that, unlike orchestral music in large halls, for many listeners chamber music is attractive as a more intimate and accessible art form that can be performed in smaller spaces.

Cleverly, Liebeck has listened to his well-informed audiences too. He tells ArtsHub, ‘AFCM fans don’t just want to experience music in a passive way; they want to understand it on a deeper level.’

He continues: ‘One of the distinctive features of the AFCM is its commitment to fostering a unique connection between artists and audiences. The festival encourages a sense of intimacy and engagement, offering opportunities for attendees to interact with the performers through forums, masterclasses and special events. This creates a rare and immersive experience, allowing enthusiasts to delve into the intricacies of chamber music and gain insights into the creative process.’

Liebeck as violinist and artistic director

Liebeck was born and raised in North London, which he still calls home despite being on the road for many months each year. He only started to learn violin at eight years of age, yet became an acclaimed musician in his teenage years, regarded as something of a wunderkind. He not only meticulously programs the AFCM, as well as an annual festival in Oxford each year, but also plays violin in many of the AFCM concerts, where his astonishing virtuosic musicianship is greatly appreciated by audiences and fellow musicians alike. His programming is eclectic, mixing music with passions such as architecture, climate and social issues, and widening the reach of the festival with fun thematic topics such as the Governor’s Gala with music of ‘Angels, Demons and Other Nasties‘.

AFCM 2023 Conversations series. Photo: Andrew Rankin.

Liebeck first visited Australia to perform at the AFCM at the invitation of a renowned pianist and Artistic Director, with whom he had worked in London. He says: ‘I am very, very happy to welcome back our former Artistic Director, Piers Lane, this year, as he is the man to whom I credit my entire connection to Australia. It is a real highlight for me to have him here. I first came to AFCM in 2007, then did six years in a row and came for one more year in 2014, which was Piers’ last year.’

He continues: ‘I felt I knew Australia and this festival quite well by then and always thought that it would be really cool to run a festival like this at some stage but, be careful what you wish for, as I was then offered the job!’

He ruminates on this being his third festival in Townsville and says: ‘I feel like I’ve got my feet under the table now. The first one was a bit of a discovery, the second one solidified what I was trying to achieve and now I’m on a roll with the third one. Last year’s festival was lovely and went really well with a positive reaction. The audience now have a feel for what I do and the way I program and seem to get my vibe. I feel I just need to keep developing along that path and adding new initiatives as well, of course.’

Highlights of the 2024 program

For this year’s festival, Liebeck has assembled an astonishing array of talent around a broad-based thematic program that caters for widely diverse musical tastes, as well as encouraging audience involvement and interaction.

He has changed the format in various ways, no longer engaging a composer-in-residence, but rather having composers-in-focus. This will enable him to highlight important works by multiple composers, allowing more flexible programming. These will include an exciting mix of composer/musician works from Timothy Constable, William Barton, Brett Dean, Matthew Hindson and Mark Holdsworth.

Additionally, two world premieres are included. Stephen Johnson’s Unquiet Sleepers will be presented in Evening Concert 1 while baritone Roderick Williams’ Not Yet Here for two voices will be performed by Williams, alongside soprano, Lotte Betts-Dean.

Liebeck says: ‘Our resident musicologist, Stephen Johnson, was such a hit in 2023 that I invited him to come back; his musical wisdom and insight is truly festival enhancing. He will guide us through Ravel’a Piano Trio and Brahms’ Horn Trio.’

Equally, he is looking forward to working with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s Chief Conductor, virtuosic cellist, Umberto Clerici, who is making his festival debut.

Liebeck is especially excited to welcome the Australian Youth Orchestra’s (AYO) elite graduate string ensemble, Momentum, to perform in two concerts. He says: ‘Following the theme of music and the natural world, Wonderful World is an immersive concert about saving the planet, led by French cellist, Christian-Pierre La Marca with the AYO and featuring evocative videography.’

Liebeck says: ‘One of my favourite AFCM inventions, Guilty Pleasures, is back again, where I invite musicians to perform their favourite piece of music from the eclectic to the unusual. It’s always wonderful and, above all, surprising and inspiring. Audiences love it.’

An absolute highlight of the festival will be the official farewell of the Goldner String Quartet, stalwarts of the AFCM for many years. ‘The 2024 program is very much a “Goldner-fest” and I hope we will all drink to them during their Champagne Concert Conversations where Piers Lane and I will chat with them around a musical offering of some of their favourite works,’ Liebeck says.

Liebeck has been keen to involve the local community as much as possible in what AFCM offers, but realises the impact of cost limitations on families. Accordingly, a larger outdoor presence, with free concerts and increased food and wine outlets, will also be part of the revitalised Festival Garden this year. ‘One of the things people seemed to enjoy a lot was local school choirs and orchestras, army bands and jazz, to create a celebratory hub feel to the festival and a place to hang out between events,’ he says.

Finally, Liebeck ends on an upbeat note about why AFCM works so well in the tropics: ‘We create beautiful music in beautiful surroundings; a true festival feeling is engendered because of the unique feel in the tropics. Plus, there’s real winter warmth and, I mean, why not!’

The Australian Festival of Chamber Music runs in Townsville/Gurambilbarra from 26 July to 4 August. Bookings are open now.