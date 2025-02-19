Asia TOPA 2025: revitalising the spirit of the Asia-Pacific in Melbourne

In 2025, Melbourne’s Asia TOPA festival returns in full force, promising to be a reimagined celebration of the Asia-Pacific’s vibrant arts and culture. For the first time, the festival is led by a diverse cohort of Asian-Australian creatives, with Jeff Khan at the helm. Khan, a long-time fixture in the Australian arts scene, brings his rich background as an Indian-Australian artist and curator to a festival that’s more inclusive, experimental and thought-provoking than ever before.

This year’s iteration of Asia TOPA marks a significant shift in the festival’s programming. The curation and direction have been infused with a deep commitment to decolonising the arts, placing a stronger focus on local Australian Asian artists alongside international talent. One of the most exciting innovations is the introduction of ‘Knowledge and Process Labs‘, which open up multiple access points for audiences to engage with art, culture and ideas. This collaborative initiative invites artists and audiences into a shared space for deeper reflection, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the processes behind the art they see.

Khan, who moved back to Melbourne after 12 years in Sydney, sees the festival as a “joyful experience” in a city that has weathered difficult times. For him, Asia TOPA’s return after a four-year hiatus is about more than just showcasing exceptional art; it’s about creating spaces where connection, kinship and cultural dialogue thrive. With so many access points for engagement – be it through performance, knowledge exchange or nightlife – Asia TOPA is shaping up to be an unmissable cultural moment.

Asia TOPA 2025 Director, Jeff Khan. Photo: Mia Mala McDonald.

Knowledge and Process Labs: new dimensions of engagement

A standout feature of Asia TOPA 2025 is the inclusion of the ‘Process Labs’ – a brand new addition that fosters an interactive, hands-on approach to artistic practice. These workshops bring together artists and audiences to explore the intersection of tradition and technology, offering a fresh and dynamic platform for collaboration.

Mindy Meng Wang and Monica Lim, two experimental artists at the forefront of the Labs, speak to the power of the initiative. Lim, a Malaysian-born artist whose work merges classical piano with cutting-edge technology like motion sensors and AI, explains, “Our goal is to help people experience instruments in new ways, bridging the past with the present. We’re exploring how technology can augment traditional forms.”

Wang, who is renowned for her innovative work with the guzheng, a Chinese zither-like instrument, adds, “It’s about connecting emotionally with the audience and pushing boundaries – whether through interactivity or sound.”

Both artists’ work represents the festival’s commitment to expanding artistic horizons and fostering an open dialogue about the future of traditional music. Their performance, Opera for the Dead (祭歌), premieres at Asia TOPA this year, an immersive visual and music experience.

A platform for Indigenous voices

Asia TOPA 2025 is also a platform for the voices and stories of First Nations artists, who bring their rich cultural heritage to the stage. One of the festival’s standout moments will be the keynote conversations led by First Nations curators. These symposia will invite audiences to explore the intricate relationships between generations of Indigenous artists and their work, with a particular focus on the ways in which culture and kinship are passed down through generations.

Raymond D Blanco’s Bunyi Bunyi Bumi is a powerful example of this theme, a dance work that explores the connections between Indigenous Australian, Indian and South East Asian cultures. Blanco’s journey with his family and collaborators to bring traditional dances and practices to the stage speaks to the larger ethos of Asia TOPA – celebrating resilience, shared histories and ongoing cultural exchange.

His nephew, Waangenga Blanco, an independent dance artist with 14 years at Bangarra, speaks to the importance of this intergenerational and intercultural moment.

“We are blending commonalities through our bodies, percussion – making tapestries between our three cultures … remembering together … celebrating something beautiful and new and now.”

L-R: Vernon Ah Kee, Raymond D Blanco and Waangenga Blanco, ‘Bunyi Bunyi Bumi’. Photo: Tiffany Garvie.

The intersection of tradition and modernity

The Pacific Sisters’ participation in Asia TOPA is another highlight that speaks to the festival’s commitment to showcasing Pacific art and culture. The Pacific Sisters have long been champions of the fusion of traditional Pacific practices with contemporary Western influences. Their work paves the way for other Māori and Pacific artists to thrive, as seen in their powerful installations and performances.

This year, the Sisters’ work will focus on their collaboration with iconic fashion and visual artists, such as their exhibition at the Bunjil Place. This immersive experience will bring the intersection of oral histories, storytelling and fashion to the fore, allowing audiences to witness the power of cultural transmission through art.

One not to miss is their event Frock A Whanaungatanga, an immersive exhibition at Bunjil Place Gallery, celebrating kinship, ritual, adornment and activism, followed by a special public activation called FROCKtiVAtion, blending life music, spoken word, taonga pūoro (Māori traditional instruments), and professional movements to bring their garments to life, at Arts Centre Melbourne Smorgon Family Plaza on 1 March.

Unmissable experiences and conversations

One of the most notable features of Asia TOPA 2025 is its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility. The festival offers a space where art is for everyone, regardless of background, knowledge or experience. As Khan highlights, Asia TOPA isn’t just a festival where you buy a ticket and watch a show – it’s a generative space that invites deeper engagement with art. From performances to workshops and symposia, attendees can expect to be challenged, moved and inspired.

For Lim and Wang, the festival’s combination of experimentation and collaboration is what sets it apart. Wang sums it up succinctly: “What I love about Asia TOPA is that it creates a bigger presence for contemporary Asian arts and breaks stereotypes. It’s a space to meet other artists, to learn and to create together.”

A festival for connection, reflection and celebration

With a carefully curated mix of performances, discussions and hands-on labs, Asia TOPA 2025 promises to be an experience like no other. From exploring the intersection of cultural traditions and modern technologies to deep conversations about kinship, resilience and history, the festival is a unique platform for artistic expression and connection. Whether you’re coming for the performances, the knowledge exchanges or the nightlife events, Asia TOPA is a space for reflection, celebration and the deepening of cultural ties. As Jeff Khan puts it, “This is a festival for everyone – it’s about opening up new possibilities, expanding horizons and celebrating the beauty of the Asia-Pacific experience.

”So come and immerse yourself in a vibrant world of art, culture and conversation. Asia TOPA 2025 is more than a festival – it’s a place where ideas are born, traditions are reimagined and communities come together to share and celebrate their shared heritage,” concludes Khan.