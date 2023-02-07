Arts philanthropy with Vincent Ciccarello

Four months ago, Vincent Ciccarello stepped into the newly-created position of Head of Philanthropy and Enterprise at the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA). He was fresh from a successful nine-year tenure as managing director of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra. He is also Deputy Chair of the Adelaide UNESCO City of Music Board and Treasurer of the Arts Industry Council of SA, and has enjoyed a long career in the arts.

ArtsHub asks Ciccarello about the aims and ambitions of this new role, which is tasked with driving the strategic vision for AGSA’s philanthropic, development and membership programs.

‘The Holy Grail has to be an expanded footprint for AGSA. How that is to be manifested is yet to be seen, but certainly to have such a wonderful collection, some 47,000 items, of which less than 3% is on display is obviously not the desired aim,’ he says.

‘The very lively discussion at the moment is what is happening down at Lot Fourteen and the Art Gallery’s involvement in that.’

Lot Fourteen is a major city renewal project at the eastern end of North Terrace, Adelaide’s “cultural boulevard”, that is home to AGSA, along with the SA Museum and State Library. The State Government has identified the creative industries as a core component of Lot Fourteen, along with defence, space and high-tech. It will be ‘defined by innovation’ and ‘powered by collaboration’, says the Government.

Ciccarello acknowledges that the original idea of building a new Adelaide Contemporary Gallery at Lot Fourteen ‘is no longer part of the discussion’. Arts SA, under the previous state government, had received design proposals for the new gallery in 2018 and many in the arts industry locally have been lobbying for a new contemporary space for 20 years or more.

‘The State Government has appointed a three-person review panel for Lot Fourteen and that is due to report to the Government in April. We’ve been participating in conversations with the panel about what AGSA’s potential involvement may be.’

So, with no new contemporary gallery on the agenda, the challenge for AGSA is to do more with the existing gallery.

‘It’s a question of how we expand the footprint based here on the site that people have known and loved for more than a hundred years as the home of art in South Australia.’

Even though there are many thousands of items already tucked away in storage, AGSA is a collecting institution that needs to acquire new works.

Acquisition of new works

‘What that means for the running of the place is enormous,’ says Ciccarello. ‘The level of expertise that we have is very impressive, from the curatorial aspect right through to the marketing of it, to the installation team and the registration team. The sheer management of artworks coming in and out of the gallery is a very complicated and delicate process.’

It’s a fact of life, however, that the gallery’s government funding is fully consumed by the ongoing operating expenses and not building the collection.

‘For at least 10 years now, our recurrent state government grant has not allowed for the acquisition of new work. Of course, there are a lot of pressures on the government budget and it’s always a challenge to ensure the gallery is supported to the maximum the government can allow. So we already rely on our very generous supporter base to help us in that way.’

The power of philanthropy

Indeed, individual and corporate philanthropy is vital to the running of the gallery and the acquisition of new works.

‘We are the very fortunate recipients of wonderful philanthropy and the very generous support of people, both within South Australia and from beyond. The idea of continuing to build the gallery’s collection in its special interest areas is something that is a great and primary curatorial objective, which, of course, costs money.’

An important source of funding for the acquisition of new works comes from the James and Diana Ramsay Fund. This is AGSA’s most visionary fund for the development of the collection. The Ramsays were passionate supporters of the gallery and their gifts have enriched AGSA’s collection since 1972. The gallery also receives money from their eponymous foundation.

‘We enjoy the support of at least three foundations, including the James and Diana Ramsay Foundation, the Balnaves Foundation and the Gordon Darling Foundation, which all have long-standing commitments to the gallery, and for which we are very grateful.’

Applying for funds from philanthropic foundations is literally a full-time job in itself.

‘There are hundreds of foundations around the country and even abroad, and certainly it is my responsibility to ensure we maximise grants and other opportunities through those vehicles. We have a great team here and one of the team is dedicated to researching those foundations and preparing grant applications. And that can be a tricky thing because it is important to align the needs of the gallery with the interests and objectives of those foundations, and so finding that alignment requires work.’

The new role means Ciccarello is responsible for bringing together previously numerous disparate areas such as individual giving, corporate support, sponsorships, trusts and foundations, along with membership.

The Art Gallery of South Australia. Photo: Saul Steed.

Gallery membership

‘Gallery membership is a really important part of what happens here,’ he says. ‘We currently have some 4600 members and we have a very ambitious target of growing that to 10,000. That presents a wonderful opportunity for the gallery because the members are one of our most important advocate bases. Membership brings people into very close contact with the gallery and the multiplier effect of having more members, who can introduce more members, is important.

‘It also presents a wonderful pipeline of donors. One doesn’t ever want to reduce the relationships to the purely transactional, but it does relate directly to the importance of philanthropy and fundraising, and corporate support, which is going to be critical to the gallery going forward.’

And while Ciccarello acknowledges there is a smaller pool of potential supporters in Adelaide than in a larger city, he also sees that as a positive attribute.

‘The personal relationships are so important – we often have very deep relationships that go back a long way, and I think that may be a difference. One of the things that we definitely want is that very direct and personal approach of asking our supporters to advocate on our behalf and to tap on the shoulders of their friends and family and encourage them to become members.’

Planned giving and bequests

Another key aspect of individual support is through planned giving and bequests.

‘It is so important to spread the word about that. It is often the case that bequests do arrive unannounced. There are people who have decided, very graciously and altruistically, to leave a portion of their estate – or sometimes their entire estate – to the gallery and we want to encourage people to do that.

‘We also want them to know that their money is going to be put to good use and that there is a solid governance structure here to guide and oversee how that money is used. It is really interesting that some of these do come as a complete surprise to us. But for those individuals who may be thinking of doing that, and their families and loved ones, we’d like to support them in their decision and to ensure that they know how to go about it, procedurally and legally. So we can certainly support people with that.’

Interestingly, private donors actually give more to the gallery than corporate supporters.

Corporate support

‘That ratio between individual and corporate giving is probably unusually strong here at AGSA. Even though we have a number of very generous and committed corporate partners – including the very generous support of BHP, which has been the principal partner of Tarnanthi for many years – in reality the bulk of the funds have come from private citizens.’

So has the gallery suffered any pushback over its partnership with BHP in the way Transfield’s relationship with the Sydney Biennale was plagued back in 2014? Ciccarello does not shy away from the question.

‘Certainly, some people have expressed that concern to us directly and we’re very mindful and cognisant of that. And it’s a conversation we’ve had with BHP as a principal partner. Our partnership with BHP is open and such that we can discuss it. We are very interested, for example, in their decarbonisation activities and the way they are restructuring their business to improve their carbon emissions and the like.’

Ciccarello also acknowledges that the impact of BHP’s sponsorship goes far beyond the gallery walls.

‘Without BHP’s support Tarnanthi simply wouldn’t be what it is today. Something like $6.6 million of art by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists has been sold through the Tarnanthi Art Fair, and all of that money – every cent of it – goes directly back to the artists; AGSA takes no commission at all. That is absolutely transformational for those artists and their communities.’

So is it getting harder to attract corporate support for the arts?

‘I think that is happening not only in Australia, but around the world. Certainly the expectations of company shareholders, and the responsibility of companies to those shareholders, means that the parameters for giving a sponsorship really need to meet very clear environmental, social and governance targets. Those targets are often being moved away from arts-based activities and more towards health and sports and well-being activities, as well as environmental ones too. So this has certainly been a very measurable trend for the arts sector globally over at least a decade.’

Building the arts narrative

This means the arts sector needs to redefine its narrative to make a stronger case for corporate support.

‘We really need to do a better job collectively at making the case for the support of the arts and the benefits that flow from that, including those that relate to well-being. There is very clear evidence, and a lot of academic literature, that supports engagement with the arts as having a clear and measurable impact on positive health and well-being. And, more broadly, this is about what we want as a society for our citizens, the kind of place we want them to live in. So I think we need to continue to work on that as a sector.’

It’s clearly important to Ciccarello that the gallery remains a place where people feel comfortable.

The art experience

‘We want to enhance the gallery experience for people of all ages, from little kids right through to people at the other end of their life’s journey. We want them to come in and engage with art, and engage with each other, and engage with the ideas that come from art.’

And there is a personal aspect to this too.

‘I’m South Australian born and bred and I’ve been coming to the art gallery since I was a kid. I’ve had a life-long association with the gallery, and I thought I knew it and understood it. But now, almost four months in, I realise it is a much bigger, more sophisticated, more complex organisation than I’d imagined.’

Looking to the future, Ciccarello says societal expectations about the whole art experience are being reframed.

‘There is a very clear trend of changing tastes in ways of engaging with art and consuming art, and I think that will be challenging for us into the future. Anticipating that, and meeting those demands, while remaining true to our charter and the obligations of a major cultural institution, will be challenging.’