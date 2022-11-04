Arts alliance aims to reconnect community

As Melbourne endured its first long lockdowns in 2020, the idea of a new, one-off festival celebrating community and connection in Melbourne’s western suburbs was conceived and developed by Footscray Community Arts and The Substation, working in partnership.

‘We knew that the lockdowns were going to end at some point – though I don’t think in 2020 we quite expected them to go on for as long as they did – but we imagined a moment where we could draw on the collective strengths of the artists and audiences and the arts organisations in Melbourne’s west through a one-off festival,’ says Daniel Santangeli, Artistic Director and co-CEO of Footscray Community Arts (FCA).

‘And we called it Neighbourhood because we wanted to acknowledge that one of the greatest strengths of Melbourne’s west is its sense of community,’ he explains.

Running from 11-27 November, Neighbourhood Contemporary Art Festival is presented in partnership with The Substation, the Company Manager of which, Audrey Thomas-Hayes, tells ArtsHub that the festival ‘is really an invitation to our local residents and community – but we also hope to draw audiences in from further afield’.

Home to a rich diversity of cultures, including communities from Vietnam, Somalia, the Philippines, India and the Pacific Islands, Melbourne’s western suburbs have traditionally suffered from negative perceptions going back decades, which Santangeli refers to as the ‘Foots-scary’ stereotype.

Historically, the region has also struggled to attract government investment in the arts in comparison to arts organisations based in the CBD.

‘There have always been [fewer] resources in the west … and you also think about [people’s reluctance] to cross the Maribyrnong [River] to go into the west. There is a real sense that the west is “other”,‘ he says.

‘Every art organisation here has really fought for its place and also every artist as well. Every organisation has been built on the backs of artists who have gone, “Actually, I’m going to create an organisation; I’m going to create a safe space for community”. So I think that sense of collegiality is really strong and really unique to Melbourne’s west,’ Santangeli tells ArtsHub.

Such collegiality is reflected in the range of participating venues in the Neighbourhood Contemporary Art Festival, including The Bowery Theatre in St Albans and Aberfeldie’s Incinerator Gallery, with Thomas-Hayes noting that their collaboration is aided by the lack of competition in the region.

‘Certainly in terms of Footscray [Community Arts] and The Substation, we obviously have overlap in our audiences but we’re quite a different offering,’ she explains.

‘At The Substation, we have our roots as a community art centre, but we’ve moved away from that and we really are positioning ourselves as a contemporary and experimental offering in the west, whereas Footscray really [is] true to [its] community roots.’

Consequently, collaborating on Neighbourhood has been enabled ‘because we’re not in competition in that way, so I think it just makes sense – unlike in the north where you have a lot of like-minded, similar organisations that may be competing for audiences. I think we sit in quite a different space,’ Thomas-Hayes adds.

Celebrating a moment in time

Supported through the Federal Government’s RISE fund, the festival features program highlights such as a free, all-ages Street Party in Footscray’s Nicholson Street Mall; The Dreaming Project, an immersive First Nations-led performance; two concerts at Footscray Community Arts by celebrated Ethiopian musician and composer Girma Yifrashewa; Body Crysis, a blending of dance, motion capture and CG (computer generated) animation in a simultaneous, shared performance between Newport and Taipei at The Substation; and Between Us, a public art and community engagement project that will ultimately become a love letter to the western suburbs of Melbourne.

Xavier O’Shannessy, Associate Producer at Bureau of Works (a Substation tenant providing producing support for Neighbourhood) describes the festival as a whole as ‘a really specific moment in time when audiences are so thirsty for art experiences, and artists are so ready to meet an audience again. And it’s really about capitalising on that and supporting that moment’.

James Lockyer, Chair of The Substation board, adds: ‘Neighbourhood is an invitation to artists and audiences across Melbourne and the world to come together and explore the incredible art, performance, celebration and culture of the western suburbs.’

‘The Dreaming Project’ at FAC. Image: Supplied.

The Neighbourhood Contemporary Art Festival is not the first time FCA (established in 1974) and The Substation (opened 2008) have worked together, with ArtsHub previously writing about the Arts West initiative, a collaborative arts marketing program connecting a range of western suburbs arts organisations, in 2014.

Unlike the Arts West partnership, however, which continues to operate today albeit with a different focus, Santangeli doesn’t see the Neighbourhood Contemporary Arts Festival continuing into the future.

‘Neighbourhood will be a once-off. We won’t do it again. It’s intended to be a moment in time after the pandemic,’ he says.

‘And part of that is about not creating a new thing that the sector then has to find the resources to support.

‘It’s really about shining a spotlight on the venues and artists in Melbourne’s west, giving them a sense of momentum after all the lockdowns, and then seeing what comes after that – but I don’t think we want another Neighbourhood,’ Santangeli concludes.

Neighbourhood Contemporary Art Festival runs from 11-27 November 2022 at various venues across western Melbourne. View the full program for details.