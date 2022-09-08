Art in regional Queensland facing rising cultural stakes

In recent decades, Queenslanders have held our cultural heads high. Flagships like the Queensland Art Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) feature international artists alongside our local artists, who have garnered a world profile for the quality of their work.

This has caused a certain level of relaxation, even for those with living memory of the cultural darkness of the Bjelke-Petersen era and the exodus of artists, writers and others this created during the 1970s and 1980s.

In recent years, major cultural extensions have also graced the regions – notably in 2022 the Rockhampton Museum of Art in central Queensland, Gold Coast’s Home of the Arts (HOTA) in 2021, the USC Gallery (Sunshine Coast) in 2020, the new Redcliffe Art Gallery (2020), and The Condensery in Brisbane Valley’s township of Toogoolawah, which opened in 2015.

Since 2021, The Condensery has undergone a rebrand and revitalised program under curator Rachel Arndt, with its website tagline reading: ‘CHALLENGING. CREATIVE. CONCEPTUAL. CONTROVERSIAL. CONTEMPORARY. COLLABORATIVE. COMMUNITY. CURIOUS? THE CONDENSERY.’

But a recent case of censorship challenged some of those visions.

How robust is art in the regions?

Recent events have exposed fragility within some regional initiatives in Queensland.

Karike Ashworth’s exhibition, Brave Girl: The Warrior, was due to open at The Condensery on Friday 9 September but became the subject of a Somerset Council decision, just days earlier, which planned to ‘remove a scheduled exhibit, Brave Girl, from being displayed and performed’.

The contention lay around a segment in the Ashworth’s video that shows the act of urination.

Following a meeting on Monday 5 September with members of The Condensery Advisory Committee, this decision was ‘reconsidered’, with Councillor Graeme Lehmann stating that, ‘council will encourage, with the artist’s permission, a community conversation and dialogue surrounding her thought-provoking work’.

Until late on 5 September, Ashworth was not given any specifics about the apparent concerns levelled at her work. Somerset Regional Council’s spokesperson told ArtsHub that, ‘this is not about censorship’.

Apologies were however issued to both Ashworth and Arndt. The council’s press release (2 September) did not detail reasons for the proposed cancellation, only suggesting that, ‘The body of the work in question does not align with council’s core values and community expectations and a collective decision was made to remove the work from the art program.’

What are ’community expectations’?

Ashworth, who immediately mobilised support from the broader art community under the banner ‘CENSORED’, was ‘confused and disappointed.’

Notably, The Condensery’s Advisory Committee and local community also sprang into action.

Given Ashworth’s practice, there is an inevitably personal reflection within such a rejection. Her work includes Lamentation, which dealt with the death of her mother, and the Brave Girl video features Ashworth running bikini-clad through the Somerset Shire. It is intended as a parody of the Forrest Gump running sequence; she considers the concept of bravery throughout this filmic journey.

She told ArtsHub: ‘I am in discussions with Council about how to move forward. The problem was a sequence in the video – when Brave Girl stops to pee.’ While this section was filmed in Ashworth’s Samford backyard (and not in situ in Somerset), she has agreed to signage within the exhibition itself that flags the possibly difficult content for some viewers.

‘There have been compromises on both sides, but both parties feel they can move forward with the exhibition and the Brave Girl performance later in October.’

She said: ‘The Condensery will test the work in the community. It’s a wonderful result for art, and has come about due to the community which rallied behind The Condensery. The Council realised that their decision to censor was not in line with community sentiment. The community were outraged’.

The future for The Condensery remains a little unclear, with the initial statement including Council’s intention to, ‘review and implement changes to its gallery exhibition approval processes’.

A spokesperson said on 6 September: ‘There’s no additional information available at this time regarding what those changes may include’.

Does art require a different focus in regional cities?

Jonathan McBurnie, director of Rockhampton Museum of Art, who has also directed Townsville’s Perc Tucker Regional Gallery and Pinnacles Gallery, acknowledges that the community needs to be accommodated within regional art spaces.

‘I do my absolute best to have experiences for everyone. You can come in, you might not enjoy every single thing we have on display, but you’ll enjoy something – whether it’s really high end, conceptually tough work to consider or whether it’s a beautiful landscape painting. We want to frame both ends of that interesting and meaningful dialogue,’ said McBurnie.

Despite best endeavours and significant engagement with community, art does continue to attract attention from quarters that may misunderstand its intentions.

Tracey Heathwood, director of Artspace Mackay, grew up locally during a time before the regional gallery and is all too aware of the importance of access to cultural facilities.

‘It is important to me to reflect current trends and issues in contemporary art and not shy away from them because we are in a regional centre. I ensure that visitors feel that they are tapped into what is happening in some of our larger centres,’ said Heathwood.

When reaction forces change

Yet in 2021 a work by artist Abdul Abdullah became the focus of negative attention in an exhibition curated by Artspace Mackay. Titled Violent Salt, it was an exhibition that encouraged visitors to share their hopes and dreams for a racist-free Australia.

While Artspace Mackay has an independent exhibition policy, ultimately it made no difference. A growing media storm saw Abdullah’s work, which featured two tapestries with the heads of military figures overwritten by smiley faces, removed by the Mayor.

Violent Salt was an important exhibition with regional galleries providing a safe space for such discussions.

HOTA in Surfers Paradise has a much larger community. Yet concerns were aired in the media in April 2022 that a spiritual adviser to Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate had described HOTA as site of a ‘demonic stronghold’.

This comment is believed to have been stimulated by the Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran sculpture at the building entrance. In this colourful bronze sculpture that stands some six metres high, the artist’s intention is to invite visitors to consider, ‘the meanings and significance of idolatry and sculptural monuments in public spaces’.

Mayor Tom Tate’s public comments suggest that he regards his beliefs as private; there is no suggestion that changes will be made at HOTA.

Misunderstandings and reactionary forces may gather energy anywhere, as the ‘Henson debate’, which saw a photograph of a young girl removed from Roslyn Oxley9’s Sydney gallery in 2008, proved.

Regional spaces are hardly immune. Rebekah Butler, Executive Director of Queensland’s peak professional body, Museums and Galleries Queensland (M&GQLD), suggests that cultural programs ‘provide important avenues for sharing stories and engaging in conversations about the world in which we live and, to their credit, public galleries do not shy away from this.’

Sometimes exhibition content may be challenging, but it is the gallery’s role to present this in an accessible way and promote meaningful engagement, wider understanding and tolerance. Rebekah Butler, Museums & Galleries QLD, Executive Director.

‘Presenting diverse content is important for galleries to keep their audiences engaged and returning,’ Butler continued.

It is hard to know if recent examples of interference with the content and delivery of cultural programs represent a new level of conservatism, or other specific circumstances.

Butler believes that the specific skills and expertise held by those working in public galleries need to be widely acknowledged. ‘It is important that those outside of our sector recognise and respect the knowledge and professionalism that people working in our industry bring to their roles.’

‘As is the case in any industry or profession, counterproductive relationships or decisions sometimes occur. However I believe that, for the most part, within our sector there is a genuine desire from regional galleries and their stakeholders to work collegiately and in the best interests of their communities.

‘Where issues do arise, it is often through miscommunication, lack of knowledge or understanding, and it is important that these are resolved in an informed and respectful way,’ Butler said.

National debate about significant cultural infrastructure being invested in projects like Sydney Modern and the NGV’s The Fox has highlighted the importance of an arts ecology, that promotes understanding of the context and debate that underpins culture.

University of Melbourne arts policy lecturer Kim Goodwin has asserted, ‘To use an ecological metaphor, you’ve got to have the soil as well as what’s planted in it.’