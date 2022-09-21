Art in between cities – what does it look like?

The pandemic accelerated an existing trend, one which saw people, businesses and infrastructure focusing more attention outside the major capital cities.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reports that regional Queensland’s population growth in 2020-21 was 24,100, while cities Sydney and Melbourne experienced population decline.

The value of smaller communities, cheaper housing and greater liveability is no surprise to artists, who have always gravitated to places outside the centre. While this can be driven by economic factors, working away from large urban centres can also offer, as Rockhampton-based artist Veronika Zeil told ArtsHub, ‘more time for intellectual inquiry’.

In Queensland, new cultural institutions outside Brisbane have benefited from increasing populations, and growing interest from tourists and they offer new energy to the sector. Among them are Rockhampton’s Museum of Art (opened February 2022), the Gold Coast’s HOTA (May 2021), the University of the Sunshine Coast Gallery (USC, 2020), Toogoolawah’s The Condensery (opened 2015, rebranded 2021), and the new Redcliffe Art Gallery (July 2020).

While these significant buildings were planned well before the advent of lockdowns, the pandemic has drawn attention to the vibrancy of regional centres, and have been embraced by communities and visitors alike.

USC Art Gallery director Megan Williams said: ‘We relaunched the Gallery quietly in August of 2020 at the height of the pandemic. It was far from the grand reopening we had planned, and the audience response was delayed particularly in terms of visitation, but there were also benefits.

‘Being limited to small numbers for programs and events allowed us to directly talk with stakeholders and the community about the redevelopment, our vision for the future and why it was important for the university and the region,’ Williams continued.

‘Just over two years on and I feel like we’ve arrived, and the community is with us. They turn up to our openings, public programs, and to see the shows. Our audience has expanded too with south-east Queensland and interstate visitors now stopping by,’ she added.

Sandra Selig, exploring giant molecules at USC Art Gallery, 2022. Photo CarlWarner.

A Cultural Imperative

Lockdowns and isolation measures also alerted local government to the power of culture to connect people.

Director of Artspace Mackay Tracey Heathwood recalled: ‘At the time of the pandemic we got a lot of attention from council because we were able to provide a tangible and meaningful way for people to stay connected, especially in 2020 when we were all in lockdown.

‘We pivoted quickly to online and encouraged people to, for example, create drawings of their backyard and post them digitally. As an industry of creative thinkers we could be leaders in that space.’

The impact of health measures has also reminded people and institutions of the power of culture to connect people.

Williams believes that, ‘art tells our stories and, given the upheaval of the last couple of years, I think it’s even more relevant in terms of bring people back together.’

She added that it is an exciting time to be on the Sunshine Coast with activity across the sector. ‘The regional galleries – Noosa and Caloundra – are doing great work, and Horizon Festival recently emerged from a two-year pandemic hiatus with a strong program that was well attended. And over the last 18-months two new artist-run-initiatives, Lantana Space and In-ARI, have been established. These spaces and activities can’t exist without an audience, so this growth indicates a real desire within our community to engage with art and its ideas.’

Programs of relevance

The hiccup in programming recently reported at The Condensery is a reminder of the importance of community ownership of cultural spaces.

Yet regional galleries also lead in developing exhibitions by major mid-career artists, whose opportunities may thin out at this crucial stage. Often the artists profiled have a connection to the community, but at other times exhibitions respond to the significance of the work alone.

In February this year, USC Gallery opened a survey exhibition of Berlin-based abstract painter Arryn Snowball in collaboration with Brisbane poet Nathan Shepherdson, taking as its subject the nearby Pacific Ocean. In the same period they also hosted the largest solo exhibition to date of Sandra Selig’s subtle formal explorations, which use materials ranging from thread to paper to experimental music.

We have a committed arts community on the Sunshine Coast and feel very accountable to them, yet we are equally committed to the artists we choose to work with; we want to deliver exhibitions that are important in terms of their careers. Megan Williams, director USC Art Gallery.

Williams added that, ‘as a university gallery, contributing to teaching, learning and research is part of our DNA.’

‘The magic really happens when we get the trifecta; an exhibition that resonates with the community, is relevant to our students, and generates opportunities for the artist/s. It is a privilege to support mid-career artists at a time in their careers that is notoriously challenging as there are limited opportunities,’ continued Williams.

Bringing it home

Also on the Sunshine Coast, the paintings and sculpture of mature artistic talents such as leading Indigenous artists Jennifer Herd and Joanne Currie were the subject of a recent major survey exhibition at Caloundra Regional Gallery titled Veiled Histories.

Both artists live locally, yet their community may not before have been aware of the reputation both hold at a national level. Publications that document these exhibitions give this work an ongoing relevance, ending up in reference libraries, on school and university curriculums.

Regional galleries also punch well above their weight in this regard.

This past week (16 September), Perc Tucker Regional Gallery in Townsville opened a survey exhibition of paintings by Cutler Footway, the artistic alter ego of former critic Bruce James. A substantial 94-page book documents his artistic journey in words and images and ensures that the legacy of this exhibition (which imaginatively explores the people and landscapes in the Burdekin), won’t be forgotten.

Interior, Rockhampton Museum of Art with Linde Ivimey sculpture foreground. Image supplied.

Artists In Between

Yet this example also points to the depth of culture that exists in the regions that is otherwise invisible.

In the case of Cutler Footway, outside exhibitions (this is his second survey), a low profile is deliberate. Described by James as, ‘that notorious hermit, [Footway] begs to be excused anything formal in the way of an interview of on-the-record commentary. In all candour, I already feel excessively exposed’.

Jonathan McBurnie, now director of Rockhampton Museum of Art and essayist in the Cutler Footway book, suggests that the regions have hidden gems that regional galleries and cultural initiatives can profile.

Some of my absolute favourite artists, some big favourites, do not live in the cities. Jonathan McBurnie, Director Rockhampton Museum of Art

‘Some of my absolute favourite artists, some big favourites, do not live in the cities, and Cutler Footway is a great example. You’ve got people like Robert Preston up in Townsville, and Jim Patterson in Broken Hill. They’re just stunning artists. Bill Yaxley, who spends his time in central Queensland and in Tasmania is another making interesting work,’ McBurnie described.

Art in communities

There is also scope, outside the city, for making art that has broad cultural appeal.

Delta Yarns is an initiative developed by curator Christine Clark and documentary maker Meghan Carlsen, who departed The Burdekin as school-leavers. They have never forgotten the power of its community and cultural depths and, some 39 years later, have launched Delta Yarns with a mini festival (17 September – 1 October) bringing the community and outsiders together around photography, fashion, food, and story-telling, designed to document and celebrate that rich legacy.

Carlsen said: ‘For years we have been aware that people don’t know what we, and this community, know – [and] that is what goes on culturally here is special, unusual and unique.’

Amongst its heritage is a mural in the library painted by the celebrated artist Mirka Mora in 1983, which came about in this remote part of Queensland through a culturally-oriented council and then theatre manager John Young.

In regional communities, galleries, libraries, theatres and community halls are central. There may be less busyness, leaving more time for the ‘intellectual life’ that Zeil describes, with art able to bridge the community and its stories.

Zeil’s work draws on her background in biology and farming to engage her audience in new science which proves the ability of plants to communicate amongst themselves. With Echo Forest currently showing at Artspace Mackay, she has found an audience prepared to discuss this content.

In the regions, where people are engaged in farming work, art that is playful and cheeky, but developed with thought, generates lots of discussion. Veronika Zeil, artist

Art in between major cities may span, not just geography but a wide range of experiences between art and culture. McBurnie believes that RMOA can offer ‘cultural experiences that people can’t get in big cities.’

I think what you mustn’t do is underestimate people’s willingness to have a go at something, even if it’s not for them. Jonathan McBurnie, RMOA

He continued: ‘You do sometimes hear people have a grizzle about this or that but most of the time they are willing to consider the notion of whatever the artwork is putting forth. It’s quite lovely to see that.’

Dates to know:

Facing North: Cutler Footway, Perc Tucker Regional Gallery, Townsville, 16 September to 27 November 2022

Delta Yarns: Re: Collections, UPFront Space, 93 Queen Street, Ayr, 18 September to 1 October 2022.

Veronika Zeil: Echo Forest—the Eloquence of Trees, Artspace Mackay, 27 August to 20 November 2022.

Louise Martin-Chew travelled to The Burdekin (to conduct a writers’ workshop on 17 September) with support from Delta Yarns.