Around the world in seven galleries

The first two places I look for in a new city are always an art gallery and a library. As well as loving these institutions, they both reveal much about a place and its sense of self. Here are seven of my favourite galleries from my travels:

Paris

The French capital is a dream for art lovers with so many wonderful galleries and museums. And while the Louvre and the Musée D’Orsay are at the top of everyone’s list of places to go, there are many more to see. Conveniently located between the Seine and the Champs-Élysée, Petit Palais Musée des Beaux Arts de la Ville de Paris is a real highlight. It’s worth a visit just to see the magnificent building – this really is a palace to behold! And, like all the other municipal galleries in Paris, it’s free to enter and view the permanent collection of some 43,000 works. This was an initiative of the then Socialist Mayor Bertrand Delanoë and has been hugely popular. The “fantastical” portrait of Jérôme de La Lande by Jean-Honoré Fragonard, painted in 1769, is one of the most memorable pieces.

Also recommended: Musée National d’Art Moderne, Musée du Parfum Fragonard for the beautiful objets d’art (and it just feels so Parisian!), Musée Rodin.

Petit Palais Musée des Beaux Arts. Image: Делфина, Wiki Commons.

London

Making a striking statement on the banks of the Thames is Tate Modern, renowned as one of the coolest art spaces in the world. This is the UK’s national museum of modern and contemporary art and is housed in the old Bankside Power Station. The Turbine Hall is a vast space that allows for the display of huge installations that just couldn’t be accommodated in most galleries. Everyone from Damien Hirst, to David Hockney, and the Guerrilla Girls are on display with exciting shows coming in regularly. The original Andy Warhol Marilyns are here, along with a replica of Marcel Duchamp’s infamous Fountain. After so much art, you can be revived in the café and bar with lovely views across the city and the river. If you’ve still got the appetite for more art, hop on the special Tate Boat along the river to Tate Britain at Millbank.

Also recommended: The Wallace Collection, home to another of my favourite paintings, Jean-Honoré Fragonard’s The Swing, White Cube – Mason’s Yard and Bermondsey, Royal Academy of Art, National Portrait Gallery, Saatchi Gallery.

Tate Modern. Image: Robin Webster, Wiki Commons.

New York

The sheer wonder of the building itself incites an incredible feeling of awe as you step inside Frank Lloyd Wright’s great concrete masterpiece that is the Guggenheim Museum. The grey sprawling curves juxtaposed against the jutting corners make it an instantly recognisable landmark in its own right. Of course, not everyone was impressed when it opened in 1959 in its classic Upper East Side location on Fifth Avenue and 89th Street alongside Central Park. The vast collection includes works from Vincent van Gogh, Picasso, Renoir, Pissarro and Manet sitting alongside those of Vasily Kandinsky, Jackson Pollock and Sol LeWitt.

Also recommended: MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) another gem of a building centred on a five-storey atrium, Hauser & Wirth (also in Hollywood, Hong Kong and London), Gallery nights in Downtown Manhattan, usually last Thursday of the month, New York art fairs at The Armory Show. The beautiful Frick Collection on the corner of East 70th Street is currently closed for renovations but should reopen later this year.

Guggenheim Museum. Image: Sam Valadi, Wiki Commons.

Hong Kong

Opening in 2021, M+ bills itself as ‘Asia’s first global museum of contemporary visual culture’. Along with the permanent collection of over 10,000 artworks, the M+ Cinema has a strong program of art on screen. Prominently situated on the waterfront in West Kowloon, the gallery’s façade is embedded with thousands of LEDs to display moving image works. These can be viewed along the adjacent promenade and from the ferries crossing Victoria Harbour from Hong Kong Island. With 33 galleries and three cinemas, M+ is a real statement in contemporary art. It has anchored the revitalisation of West Kowloon into a vibrant cultural centre. The roof garden affords fabulous views across the harbour. Free admission includes the general collection and the M+ Mediatheque, a ‘unique sanctuary for moving image art’.

Also recommended: The Pedder Building and H Queen’s, both in Central, are home to many leading international galleries including Gagosian and Hauser & Wirth, while the Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre houses over 100 artist studios, galleries, and workshops.

M+, Hong Kong. Photo: Iwan Baan © Herzog & de Meuron. Image: Courtesy of Herzog & de Meuron.

Cairo

It’s a little unexpected to find a wonderful collection of Impressionist art near the great pyramids of Giza on the outskirts of Cairo. But as you approach the Khalil Museum you see that it’s housed in an impressive neo-classical Parisian style villa thanks to the influence of Mahmoud Kahlil’s French wife Emilienne. The gallery reopened a couple of years ago after a 10-year renovation and now looks absolutely sparkling. Gaugin, Monet, van Gogh, Pissarro and Renoir are all represented in a collection that includes over 300 paintings, many delightful objets d’art and 50 sculptures – the Rodins are beautiful. There is also a small collection of paintings showing old Cairo, which are lovely to see. And, yes, if you know the stories of the missing van Gogh painting Poppy Flowers – this is where it happened (twice, apparently). The villa sits alongside the Nile in a quintessentially Egyptian setting.

Also recommended: The famous Egyptian Museum in El-Tahrir Square, the new Grand Egyptian Museum opening later this year in Giza, Gayer Anderson house museum, Bibliotheca Alexandrina – not strictly an art gallery, but an amazing cultural centre overlooking the Mediterranean. It’s an easy train ride from Cairo to Alexandria, but beware of the coffee on board.

Khalil Museum. Image: Willyman, Wiki Commons.

Berlin

No visit to Berlin is complete without a day spent wandering through the marvellous collection at Gemäldegalerie, touted as the best art museum in the city. With an enviable collection of great works from the 13th to 19th centuries you can get lost in Caravaggio, Dürer, Rembrandt, Holbein and Botticelli. Two works really stand out for me: Pieter Bruegel’s Dutch Proverbs and Sandro Botticelli’s Madonna and Child. And, once seen, it’s hard to forget the drama of Caravaggio’s Victorious Eros.

Also recommended: The Old National Gallery (Alte Nationalgalerie), Hamburger Bahnhof (housed in an old suburban railway station with a great collection of modern art featuring pieces from Warhol, Koons, Rauschenberg and many others).

Rome

Situated right in the heart of Rome is the beautiful Park of Museums, better known as the Villa Borghese after the family who owned the land for over 300 years until it became the property of the Italian Government in 1901. At the heart of these beautiful gardens is the Museo e Galleria Borghese, usually just referred to as Villa Borghese. One of the delights awaits you as you enter the gardens from Viale del Museo Borghese, where you’ll see a superb statue of the poet Lord Byron. This is actually a 1950s replica of a statue by the Danish sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen that has pride of place in Trinity College Cambridge, although many guide books will tell you it’s the original. The artworks in Galleria Borghese include wonderful pieces by Raphael and Titian along with a rich collection of Caravaggios.

Also recommended: Exhibitions and art events at Palazzo Esposizioni Roma, the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art.

Galleria Borghese. Image: I Alejo2083, Wiki Commons.