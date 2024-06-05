Are Queensland performers still losing out?

Queensland performers have a long history of feeling maligned by local producers and companies. Feelings of projected inferiority are common across Australia outside the “cultural hubs” of Melbourne and Sydney, made explicit in federal funding. In 2023, the issue became urgent enough for the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) to launch a ‘Hot Locals for Hire’ campaign. Queensland actors were repeatedly losing out on local roles to interstate counterparts.

While the campaign targeted screen and stage, it’s clear that Brisbane’s theatre companies have gone through substantial upheaval in the last 12 months. Artistic Director of Queensland Theatre (QT) Lee Lewis suddenly resigned in March 2024, while Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) CEO John Kotzas will leave the position at the end of 2024 after more than 25 years.

Shake & Stir Theatre Company has received a funding boost of $2.5 million across three years to support regional and remote school touring, cementing its position as one of Queensland’s largest theatre companies. It has long dethroned La Boite Theatre Company in size, employment and artistic opportunity. Stage Queensland also received new funding to deliver a refreshed model of statewide services. Meanwhile, Metro Arts, a long-time incubator for emerging Queensland artists, lost its four-year organisational funding from Creative Australia.

For these Queensland local companies and artists, it is difficult to change the long-held cultural assumption that Queensland lacks culture. Queensland actor Anna McGahn wrote in 2023: ‘When I lived interstate, I was invited to perform as a “returning Queenslander”, much to the frustration of my peers who never left. However, when I decided to live here permanently, Queensland theatre auditions stopped completely, while film and television auditions shifted leads to bit parts. It was as if I’d announced my retirement.’

Twelve months after MEAA’s initial launch, ArtsHub reviews the opportunities for local artists in Brisbane theatre companies. While there are more opportunities than a year ago, an examination of the field reveals an industry in a time of tumultuous change.

La Boite’s Artist Company supported Queensland performers in the midst of the pandemic. Photo: La Boite.

Opportunities for Queensland performers by major theatre companies

As the state theatre company, Queensland Theatre (QT) was pressured to hire more Queensland performers across its mainstage season. In the 2022 mainstage season, for example, approximately only 50% of listed roles were taken by Queensland actors. The number is diminished by 10% if it excludes that year’s Othello, featuring a cast of 11 Queensland actors and a hangover from pre-COVID programming.

With complete cast lists not yet published for the 2024 season, it is impossible to determine if Queensland performer numbers have improved. The company announced a new initiative, Door 3, in January. It will substantially impact opportunities available for Queensland performers.

‘Theatre creatives across all stages of their career know that getting a show up in front of an audience is a process that has many hurdles. We want to throw as many of these hurdles out the window with Door 3 and give more Queensland creatives the space, infrastructure and support needed to bring their stories to life,’ said Artistic Director Lee Lewis at the time of Door 3’s launch.

In its pilot year, QT has partnered with three local ensembles to deliver new work via an application process. The first show, The Norman Mailer Anecdote, sold out.

Upon Lewis’ departure from the company, QT gave creative control to its three Associate Artistic Directors for its upcoming 2025 season.

‘The appointment of our three Associate Artistic Directors – all outstanding Queensland artists in their own right – demonstrates our renewed commitment to Queensland talent and stories across First Nations, young people and our creative sector,’ QT Executive Director Criena Gehrke tells ArtsHub.

Gehrke also promises there’s more to come. ’We’re in the process of developing more internships, pathways and programs that create more entry points for Queensland artists at all stages of their careers, including a new works strategy, a revised model for statewide touring and a 2025 season that features, and nurtures, local talent.’

Across the river, La Boite Theatre Company has traditionally been viewed by local artists as Brisbane’s second theatre company, but it has shrunk in recent years. The 2019 season featured six shows made in Queensland with large casts. The company was buoyed by an injection of funds during COVID-19 to help establish an Artist Company, giving 22 independent artists 18 months’ work.

‘At its core, the Artist Company is absolutely driven by sector sustainability. It’s about making sure that we can provide artists with some employment stability,’ said Executive Director and CEO Zohar Spatz at the time. Spatz described the company as a ‘bit of an experiment’ that was future-focused rather than outcome-driven.

In 2023, the Artist Company vanished. La Boite’s season shrank to four shows a year for its 2023 and 2024 seasons. In 2024, just two of the four shows are made locally. Still, Artistic Director Courtney Stewart says the company is committed to Queensland artists.

‘Next year La Boite is looking forward to continuing to champion Queensland artists and their stories,’ she tells ArtsHub, ‘and providing opportunities for these works to be seen throughout the state, across the country and globally too. We are committed to also providing long-form artistic pathways to continue to grow and nurture the sector here.’

La Boite’s future is more secure with its inclusion in Creative Australia’s partnership framework, which was announced just this week.

‘Smaller’ companies grow up and provide opportunities for Queensland performers

Less than 20 years ago, Shake & Stir Theatre Company and Dead Puppets Society were young, independent theatre companies working on small budgets. Now, both companies are touring nationally and across the world. Shake & Stir’s most recent large-scale work, Fourteen is currently touring nationally and features an almost entirely Queensland cast. Dead Puppet Society has just announced its national tour of Peter and the Starcatcher. The announced cast features some Queensland performers.

Elsewhere long-time Brisbane company Playlab Theatre has more traditionally been recognised as a play script publisher. But since 2018 it has committed to productions of new Queensland work, usually with all-local casts and directors. The youth and education sector is also well-populated, with companies such as Shock Therapy Arts, Homunculus Theatre Company and the Grin and Tonic Theatre Troupe all touring across the state with local casts and original shows from Queensland writers.

It’s been a tumultuous year for Queensland arts, with significant leadership changes and funding redistribution across the sector. There are more opportunities for Queensland actors than 12 months ago, but the landscape for all artists continues to change.