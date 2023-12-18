On the move: latest sector appointments

New Chair for The Australian Ballet

The Australian Ballet has announced that highly regarded business leader Richard Dammery will succeed Craig Dunn as Chair in the lead-up to the company’s annual general meeting in May 2024.

On behalf of The Australian Ballet, Executive Director Lissa Twomey expressed her deepest gratitude for Dunn’s outstanding leadership and commitment, crediting him as ‘an exceptional leader who over the past decade oversaw a tremendous period of growth at the Ballet, while helping to lead the company through the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and the Ballet’s subsequent strong recovery’.

Dunn was appointed as a member of The Australian Ballet Board in 2014 before becoming Chair in 2015.

‘What an honour and absolute joy it has been to serve as Chair of this remarkable performing arts company. It’s been truly inspiring to watch our dancers, other artists, senior leaders and employees, along with an extraordinary community of people, work so passionately and give so much of themselves to bring this wondrous art form to the stage with such vibrancy and consistent excellence,’ Dunn said.

‘I welcome and congratulate Richard Dammery on his appointment. I know Richard’s life-long love of the artform, his value set, his deep leadership experience in both the arts and business, and the strong support of an outstanding Board mean that Richard will hit the ground running and be an excellent Chair.’

Richard Dammery. Photo: Supplied.

Dammery is an accomplished business leader with over 30 years of experience across a range of sectors. He is the Chair-elect at WiseTech Global Ltd, and a non-executive director at Australia Post, Aussie Broadband and Salta Properties. He was also, until its merger with Creative Australia, the Chair of Creative Partnerships Australia, previously the Australian Government’s primary body supporting private sector and philanthropic investment in the creative industries.

Dammery said, ‘I am thrilled to have been chosen to chair The Australian Ballet. As a passionate patron and supporter of the performing arts in Australia, it’s an honour to take on this responsibility. I would like to thank Craig and my Board colleagues for their kind welcome and support, and I look forward to working with Lissa, David and the Board as we enter a new, exciting and challenging period for the Ballet.

‘The Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation (MAPT) is an amazing cultural infrastructure project, and I commend the Victorian Government for its vision. For the Ballet, it creates some short-term challenges, as well as longer-term opportunities given our presence at the centre of the new precinct. I look forward to being part of positioning the Ballet for an even brighter future,’ he added.

Dammery will join current Board members of The Australian Ballet, Annabelle Chaplain AM, Craig Chung, Jane Freudenstein AM, Catherine Livingstone AO, Tony Osmond, Peter Reilly OAM, Natasha Stott Despoja AO, Professor Susan Street AO and Kylie Watson-Wheeler. Dammery is a member of the company’s Board MAPT Committee and has been attending meetings of the Board and its other Board Committees since July 2023.

Murray Art Museum Albury appoints new CEO

Albury City Council, together with Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA) Ltd, has announced the appointment of Blair French to the position of Chief Executive Officer of MAMA.

French comes to the Museum with extensive leadership experience within the not-for-profit arts and cultural sector, most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Carriageworks, Sydney (2019-2023). His prior roles include Director, Curatorial and Digital at the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (2013-2019); Executive Director, Artspace Visual Arts Centre (2006-2013); Associate Director, Performance Space (2002-2005); and Program Manager (1996-1999) and Acting Director (1998-1999) at the Australian Centre for Photography.

Albury City Chief Executive Officer, Frank Zaknich, said, ‘Albury City is confident that Blair will be a great asset for the Museum, and for the region more broadly. We look forward to welcoming Blair to the city and supporting him as he leads the next, significant chapter of the Museum’s life,’ Zaknich said.

Blair French. Photo: Supplied.

The Museum’s independent Board, MAMA Ltd, is thrilled with the appointment. Chairperson Janet Osborne said: ‘Blair is a highly accomplished arts leader and we are really excited to have him accept this position as MAMA moves towards becoming an independent entity. Blair brings with him a wealth of knowledge, skills and understanding about leading a modern arts organisation and the Museum will benefit greatly from his vision and understanding.’

As an experienced curator and writer with a long-standing engagement with Australian photography, French has been following the work of the Museum for many years.

‘MAMA has continually challenged the notion of a regional art museum. It has been ambitious and intelligent in its artistic choices. It works closely with local communities while participating in global conversations. It demonstrates care and intelligence in the way in which it works with First Nations artists. It continues to interrogate its reason for existing and responds to that cultural responsibility in ways that make it an exemplary model for art museums nationally. It is dynamic, certainly never complacent. I’ve found it always fascinating to visit and exciting to partner with. It will be privilege to lead MAMA through the next stages of its evolution,’ he said.

French will commence in the role in January 2024 and says, ‘I’m looking forward to the move and to connecting with the region and its people more closely. I know the Museum has a strong team and a great program planned for 2024, including the National Photography Prize in March, so it’s a wonderful time to be coming on board.’

MAMA is now one of the most visited art museums in NSW, and has earned a reputation for its original, innovative programming, ambitious artwork commissions and an increasingly significant permanent collection.

Zaknich said: ‘This is the vision we had for the Museum when we underwent the redevelopment in 2015 – to be one of the leading arts and cultural institutions in Australia, to be progressive in our approach, and to find expanded ways to stimulate and energise the cultural life of the region. The Board and Albury City together look forward to the contribution that Blair will make to the ongoing work of the Museum.’

Writers SA farewells CEO

South Australia’s leading organisation for literature, Writers SA, has announced the departure of its CEO Jessica Alice after five and a half years of leadership.

‘I am enormously proud of my time at Writers SA. It has been a great privilege to work with the state’s many talented writers on so many impactful programs, to create new funding and creative opportunities to support their work, and to advocate on behalf of the literary community,’ Alice said.

‘South Australian literature is the strongest it has ever been and I look forward to continuing to follow the careers and successes of Writers SA’s growing membership.’

Jessica Alice. Photo: Sia Duff.

Tanya Wilkins, Writers SA Chair, said: ‘It has been my honour to work closely with Jessica. She brings an energy to the community that will be difficult to replace. On behalf of my fellow Board members, I wish her every success in her next adventure.’

Alice was appointed CEO in July 2018. At Writers SA, she initiated a new partnership with the City of Adelaide to create the annual Context Writers Festival in 2019, which over four festival programs has championed diverse emerging programmers, and First Nations, POC, queer and disabled writers among a line-up of predominantly local writers – a point of difference to Adelaide’s larger festivals.

Alongside group coordinator Edoardo Crismani, Alice has been a close collaborator with the SA First Nations Writers Group, developing projects and programs including the First Words poetry event at Adelaide Writers’ Week curated by Dominic Guerrera, and 2023’s Tarnanthi Writing Commissions in partnership with the Art Gallery of South Australia.

During Alice’s tenure, Writers SA expanded into regional South Australia with the appointment of three regional program coordinators as part of its No Limits program, which won Writers SA’s first Ruby Award from the South Australian Government.

In 2023, she introduced the SA Literary Fellowships program, a new suite of prizes to support emerging, mid-career and First Nations writers in partnership with the State Library of South Australia.

Her last day will be 7 February 2024. Writers SA has begun recruitment for a new CEO to be appointed in the new year.

Circa welcomes new Chair

Circa Contemporary Circus has announced the appointment of Ann Sherry AO as the new Chair commencing in early 2024.

Announcing the appointment, Circa’s Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz said, ‘I am thrilled to have Ann Sherry AO join Circa as our new Chair, to succeed Michael Lynch in 2024. She is a powerhouse leader with vast experience, extensive connections and exceptional strategic acumen.’

Ann Sherry AO. Photo: Supplied.

Sherry is one of Australia’s leading business executives with a career that spans government, banking and tourism. She is active in community, with a passion for improving opportunities for women in STEM and sport, and supporting opportunities for Indigenous Australians. She has also been a supporter of the arts and was a director of the MCA until the end of 2022.

Currently Sherry is the Chair of UNICEF Australia, Enero Group, the Port of Townsville and Queensland Airports Limited. She is the Chancellor of Queensland University of Technology and a Non-Executive Director of National Australia Bank.

The Australian Government awarded her the Centenary Medal in 2001 and in 2004 Sherry was awarded an Order of Australia. In 2015 she was named as the overall winner of the Australian Financial Review 100 Women of Influence Award.

Responding to her appointment, Sherry said: ‘Circa is an outstanding arts organisation with a wonderful international reputation, an amazing collaborator with other art forms and companies, and an innovator in the circus world. I am excited to be joining the Circa team.’

Lifschitz added: ‘As Circa embarks on an ambitious growth phase in these unstable times, we look forward to Ann’s guidance and insights as we move forward, touring the globe, building new initiatives and preparing for the 2032 Olympics.’

Search begins for new QPAC Chief Executive

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has begun the search for a successor to its long-standing Chief Executive, John Kotzas AM, who will complete his appointment in December 2024. Kotzas first joined QPAC as an Education Officer in 1989 and rose to the position of Chief Executive in December 2008.

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Professor Peter Coaldrake AO, acknowledged Kotzas’ extraordinary contribution not only to QPAC but also to the development of the performing arts in Queensland and Australia over his long career.

‘John is regarded, with good justification, as a commanding figure who has been at the forefront of the arts sector for a long period. Through its outstanding successes – including audacious international partnerships, new local commissions, and a growing focus on First Nations peoples and culture – QPAC is now in an enviable position. Audience numbers have rebounded post-pandemic with recent annual attendance at more than 1.2 million patrons, including interstate and overseas guests. And the finalisation of the new 1500-seat theatre will make QPAC the largest performing arts venue in the southern hemisphere,’ Coaldrake said.

John Kotzas AM. Photo: Supplied.

‘It is a testament to John’s leadership that many of the organisation’s achievements have been accomplished over a period in which QPAC has had to deal with major disruptions: two major flooding events, in 2011 and 2022, and a global pandemic the impact of which on QPAC’s business and the entire arts ecosystem was fundamental and far-reaching. With the new theatre due for completion later next year and the Olympics on the horizon, QPAC has extraordinary opportunities ahead.’

The Board of Trustees has initiated an international search for a new CEO and will be assisted in the search by Anthony Armstrong of Russell Reynolds.

A public opportunity to celebrate Kotzas’ career and to express community gratitude for his contribution to QPAC’s standing as one of the nation’s most significant cultural venues will be hosted by QPAC in November next year.

