All I want for Christmas is a beautiful new art book!

Visual art

Justin Paton (Editor)

The Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) has released this big, beautiful book to accompany the landmark exhibition of the same name. Day and night, love and rage, calm and chaos, conscious and unconscious – these are the tensions and emotions explored in Bourgeois’ work. Born in France in 1911, and working in the US from 1938 until her death in 2010, this book clearly shows why she is considered one of the most important and influential artists of the 20th century.

This year alone, there have been major solo exhibitions of her work in New York, Vienna, Tokyo and the UK, as well as in Sydney. Always striking, sometimes confronting, her creative process was embedded in an introspective reality, and articulated by recurrent motifs, including body parts, houses and spiders, such as the giant spider outside the AGNSW.

This superb book features over 200 images of her works and includes thoughtful essays by and about her, including some of her dream recordings and psychoanalytical writings. (And be sure to take a peek under the dust jacket!) Tickets to the exhibition, running at AGNSW to April 28 would also make a great Christmas present. Even better, give an Art Pass to the Sydney International Art Series, which includes entry to the Bourgeois and Kandinsky exhibitions at AGNSW and the Tacita Dean show at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

(AGNSW RRP $65; special Gallery price $60)

Margot Osborne (Editor)

This landmark anthology of new and archival writing on the Adelaide art scene across six decades is compiled by academic and curator Dr Margot Osborne and features essays by a veritable who’s who of the local art world. Osborne has written the detailed summary chapters for each decade. The book reveals the untold story of the highs and lows of progressive art in Adelaide since the outbreak of World War II. It is a compelling, multifaceted account of the milieu in which progressive art evolved and considers the importance of key artists and of landmark exhibitions, the contribution made by bursts of maverick art criticism and art activism, the competitive roles of art societies, the rise and fall of key galleries and the changing role of the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA). Rhana Devenport, AGSA director, says in the first Foreword (there are two…) that the book includes ‘a wealth of outstanding new research’ and tells a ‘polyvocal story of the multiple modernisms…’ that surged in South Australia. At almost 750 pages this fabulous book will keep you busy from now until next Christmas.

(Wakefield Press $120)

Paul Duncum

Professor Emeritus Paul Duncum examines historical constructions of childhood from antiquity to the modern day to show how they have reinforced or challenged the prevailing view of childhood as a state of innocence. He discusses key visual elements such as framing, points-of-view and lighting, as well as clothes, accessories and body language, and how they are used to construct our many different conceptions of children. He also considers the cultural notion of the child within and how this has contributed to the way adults perceive children. Importantly, Duncum discusses the real-life implications that contemporary representations have on children’s rights. The chapter headings, such as ‘children as threats’ and ‘children as propaganda’, highlight the breadth of Duncum’s scholarship. The artworks he’s chosen to illustrate his text are fascinating in their diversity. Perhaps my favourite is a 1562 portrait of King Sebastian of Portugal, aged around seven, wearing full armour and attended by his curious whippet.

(Bloomsbury RRP $49.99 paperback, $150 hardback)

Vincent Namatjira

Acclaimed Western Aranda artist Vincent Namatjira is an astute observer of life, of power and of popular culture, and paints it all in big, bold colours. From the first page of this comprehensive monograph, Namatjira takes us on a journey through his artwork, contextualising his iconic works on Indigenous soldiers, Indigenous leaders, power and the Royal Family, and giving us new insights into his worldview.

This impressive book, by and about Namatjira, includes essays by Lisa Slade, Nici Cumpston and Gloria Strzelecki from the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) and by Bruce Johnson McLean from the National Gallery of Australia (NGA). AGSA is currently showing Australia in Colour, the first major survey exhibition of Namatjira’s work (free, until 21 January 2024); the exhibition then travels to Canberra, opening at the NGA on 2 March 2024.

(Thames & Hudson, RRP $90)

Kirsteen McSwein

You don’t need to go to London to visit the Tate when you can read this sumptuous full-colour publication overflowing with the very best of British art. Tate Britain is home to the UK’s leading national collection of British art from the Tudors to the present day. This gorgeous book is a guided tour of the highlights of the collection and offers an essential introduction to the history of British art over the centuries.

The works are presented chronologically, mirroring the way they are hung in the gallery and revealing the changing themes and styles of the artists. It shows how British art has developed with imaginative invention and reinvention and celebrates this aesthetic ingenuity as an ongoing story. This is a perfect gift for anyone with an interest in art history and will look very grand on your bookshelf. It really is a visual delight and an absolute bargain at the price.

(Thames & Hudson, RRP $59.99)

Ross Wolfe, Sasha Grbich, Glenn Barkley, Helen Fuller

This impressive 2023 South Australian Living Artist (SALA) monograph shows Tarntanya/Adelaide artist Helen Fuller as a curious and inventive multidisciplinary practitioner whose work spans a rich variety of painting, sculpture, installation and ceramics.

Driven by intuition and materiality, she approaches ceramics in a manner she likens to painting, concerned with the characteristics of form rather than the function of the vessel.

Unfailingly experimental, she describes her instinct as ‘off-road’. Fuller’s art is influenced by her travels in Australia, Europe, Asia, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom, but is also intensely personal to her own family history and life. This intimate portrait, which had its origin in the triumphant exhibition of her work at Adelaide’s Samstag Museum of Art last year, is lovingly produced. Elegantly conceived in tones of cream and sepia, it illuminates Fuller’s extensive career across a wide range of practices and explores a life lived in art.

(Wakefield Press, RRP $54.95)

Iwantja Artists

This beautiful book is a celebration of an exuberant new movement in contemporary Indigenous art centred at Iwantja Arts, a studio collective located in the rocky, desert country at the edge of the Indulkana Ranges, part of the APY lands in remote north-west South Australia. The studio was founded in the 1980s and is now a thriving intergenerational art space and important community hub. Senior artists, such as original centre co-founder Alec Baker and award-winners, including Vincent Namatjira, Betty Muffler and Kaylene Whiskey, paint alongside emerging artists and novices. The stories are told through the artists’ own words, with fully bilingual text.

There are also essays from art academics and curators including Bruce Johnson McLean, Clothilde Bullen, Hannah Presley and Lisa Slade. This beautiful book shares the history of Iwantja Arts and shows how it became such an important and culturally rich creative hub.

(Thames & Hudson, RRP $79.99)

Bobby Clark

Everyone is invited to join artist Bobby Clark for a guided art class in this colourful new book. Clark guides readers through 25 easy-to-follow drawing and painting exercises from doodling, blind drawing, and continuous line portraits, to shape studies, abstract still life and blot painting. Multiple tools and techniques are explained, such as pencils, charcoal, acrylics and oils. ‘Doodling your way to creativity’ could be a wonderful way to relax or the beginning of your personal art journey. Easy to read with great illustrations and full of clear instructions and suggestions, this would be a perfect gift for an adult or older child with an interest in art and creativity.

(Thames & Hudson, RRP $39.99)

Art and design

Meryl Ryan

Textile design today is a vibrant boundary-blurring creative field with cross-pollination in its DNA. Moving through disciplines – graphic design, furniture and product design, fashion and the visual arts – it manifests as surface patterning, material experimentation and transfiguration, storytelling and conceptual ideas. From highly original First Nations artists to dynamic interdisciplinary collaborations, New Exuberance celebrates over 30 diverse and eclectic textile-based practices in contemporary art, design and fashion in Australia. This visually appealing book was produced to accompany the exhibition of the same name that premiered at Adelaide’s Jam Factory as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations before touring nationally.

(Wakefield Press, RRP $39.95)

Bay Garnett

Bay Garnett has been a stylist, editor and creative director for over 20 years. All that high-level experience curating fashion is distilled into this stylish little book. It is indeed a celebration of the joy and power of the clothes we wear. With inspirational quotes from iconic figures including Oscar Wilde and Debbie Harry, you will look at your wardrobe with fresh eyes after reading this. It does indeed show ‘why what we wear matters’. Perfect summer holiday reading!

(Hachette, RRP $29.99)

Lauren Li

Trends come and go, but French interiors, old and new, are always stylish. Melbourne-based interior designer Lauren Li, founding director of Sisällä Studio, says the “new French look” is spirited and fresh, layered but never fussy, effortless yet always chic. The look confidently uses elements of colour and pattern to create an elegant atmosphere, but with a new contemporary edge. Referencing history, the style offers a respectful nod to the past without looking old or dated. From the city to the beach and the countryside, this beautiful hardback explores the work of leading French architects and designers to reveal how they do it. Discover the secrets of their effortless je ne sais quoi with Li. The photographs are superb and the text is thoughtful. I didn’t know just how much I wanted a ‘sought-after Sheepskin Clam chair’ until I read this book!

(Thames & Hudson, RRP $49.99)

Edward Brooke-Hitching

A few years ago British author and “QI Elf” Edward Brooke-Hitching wrote The Madman’s Library, one of my all-time favourite books. This gorgeous new hardback follows a similar style. Fully illustrated on heavy matte pages, this is a lovely book about love. From prehistoric carvings and ancient Egyptian statues, to medieval love spells and Victorian code-writing, this is a tale of love through the ages. Did you know about James Graham, the fake sexologist who ran a highly successful Temple of Health in 18th century London, complete with a musical mechanical bed? Or that highly pornographic paintings were discovered in the ruins of Pompeii? Brooke-Hitching has compiled a fascinating curiosity cabinet of romantic treasures in this beautiful and thought-provoking book.

(Simon & Schuster, RRP $55)

Art theory and philosophy

Alain de Botton

It may seem unlikely to include a book billed as ‘the essential guide to mental health’ in a list of must-read art books, but this is by the renowned writer Alain de Botton. And, yes, it is about losing direction and hope, rediscovering meaning, and finding a way back to connection and joy. But in usual de Botton style, he says more about art in Chapter 3 (simply entitled ‘Art’) than many art books will ever say. His discussion of Albrecht Dürer’s pillows is a lesson in eloquence, and the meditation on Kersting’s use of lamplight is a delight. As the blurb says, we are all on our own journey towards recovery and this gem of a book is worth holding on to no matter what. I love it!

(Penguin, RRP $36.99 paperback, $55 hardback)

Art novel

Anna Kate Blair

There is a lot to love in this debut novel from Melbourne writer Anna Kate Blair, described by ArtsHub’s reviewer as ‘a thoughtful book that captures uneasiness and doubt with verisimilitude’. It is an unashamed homage to art, love and life in Manhattan. The key character, Sophia, leaves Australia for a coveted role at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York. Blair holds a PhD in the History of Art and Architecture and has worked at MoMA, so there is a satisfying richness of detail here about life in a top-tier art museum. The novel is full of erudite references to art and literature that are fun to identify and these help to make the story much deeper than the life crisis of an insecure 30-year-old. It is well-crafted and quite beautifully written and will make you want to run away to Manhattan immediately!

(Scribner, RRP $32.99)