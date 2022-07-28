A national celebration of poetry’s diversity

Returning for its second iteration, Poetry Month, held each year in August and produced by Red Room Poetry, is a celebration of Australian poets and the diversity of poetry across the nation.

It continues with the 30in30 program, consisting of a specially commissioned poem released and performed each day in August from 30 different contributors. The National Poetry Gala will also make its debut in Sydney while curated poetry events are planned in every state and territory.

Tamryn Bennett, Director of Red Room Poetry says: ‘Since launching this audacious initiative in 2021, Red Room Poetry will again be a bright lantern for all Australians to engage with poetry and celebrate everything that poetry is and might be.

‘From the written page to performance poetry and everything in-between, Poetry Month is a place for creative expression and language that connects us all.’

Poetry Month Ambassadors

The 2022 Poetry Month Ambassadors comprise of a range of notable names, including those not necessarily associated with poetry. They are:

Olympic medallist Bronte Campbell

Iconic Indigenous Australian singer songwriter Archie Roach

Comedian and commentator Nat’s What I Reckon

International bestselling poet Courtney Peppernell

Acclaimed writer Sisonke Msimang

Broadcaster, journalist and sound artist Daniel Browning

AFI-winning actress Sacha Horler

Paralympic medallist Robyn Lambird

Other commissioned poets invited to contribute a poem during the month include Maria Tumarkin, Jazz Money, Eloise Grills, Dobby (Rhyan Clapham), Jamie Marina Lau, Elfie Shiosaki, Scott Patrick-Mitchell, Stephen Edgar, and Mike Ladd.

The first ever National Poetry Gala will take place on Friday 12 August in Sydney, a night of performances, readings and music. Melbourne’s Wheeler Centre will also host a Victorian Gala on 4 August which will be followed by events in Adelaide, Hobart, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Hobart and Alice Springs as well as an online Australia / New Zealand Showcase and poetry workshops.

Laurie May, the Red Dirt Poetry Festival Director who partners on the Outback Showcase is delighted to be a part of the proceedings.

‘The Northern Territory is alive with stories! Any space we have to share a stage and listen to each other is relished, having an NT Showcase as part of Poetry Month events is an opportunity for us to hear each other and be heard by the rest of the country. Red Dirt Poetry Festival is proud to partner with Red Room Poetry in presenting this unique Territory line-up of poets,’ May said.

Alysha Herrmann at the SA youth organisation, No Limits. also spoke about their connection to Poetry Month: ‘No Limits is a dedicated regional program of Writers SA. Supported by RISE, this year it’s possible for Writers SA to work with and support regional young writers who wouldn’t normally have access to our workshops, mentorships, commissions and other opportunities due to distance or cost.

‘Regional writers historically tend to get showcased in “regional only” events but having the opportunity to participate alongside mentors and peers in a South Australian showcase like the event with Red Room Poetry recognises that regional talent and perspectives are vital to a thriving creative landscape.

‘Supporting these young writers to attend and share their work puts them into conversation with both a state (and national) network to develop their individual pathways and writing journeys,’ Herrmann explains.

What does poetry mean to you?

ArtsHub asked three participants what poetry means to them.

Huda the Goddess said: ‘Poetry is not only a form of expression and a well renowned art but to me poetry is a sense, it’s a conversation with a stranger’s soul, it’s advocacy. It’s being the voicebox for a community of people who don’t have the ability to talk about their experience.

‘It’s about representation but it’s simply having the skill and the ability to see the detail, to be able to paint a picture in a stranger’s mind and take them to a place they probably have never been to before.‘

Poetry is also a connection to communities, to ancestors, to where I come from. Being able to call myself a poet is more that just writing something that sounds nice. It’s about making people feel something that you may never meet. Poet Huda the Goddess

Daniel Browning said: ‘It’s one of the ways I express the deepest emotions I feel, the emotions that can’t be expressed in any other form. Emotions that are perhaps too volcanic or just need to be worked through in a private way.

‘A lot of my poetry is private but there’s some that I do want people to read. For me it’s something in my soul, a type of verbal communication that is undisciplined and free and personal and direct communication with you, the person reading it.

‘I love that close relationship and knowing that poetry evokes that, commands that kind of reading,’ he said.

Denni said: ‘To write poetry for me is an important craft as a singer songwriter as well as a performer. It can become overcomplicated in the industry but really it’s all about story. Poetry…was a way for me to express big ideas and big emotions.’

Poetry Month is on from 1-31 August 2022.