5 things to do in Sydney this weekend

1. Meet the next generation of First Nations Dance

The anticipated annual showcase of NASDIA dance college graduates premieres at Carriageworks this weekend with the trees have voices, the feet have ears. Directed by multi award-winning choreographer Vicki Van Hout and featuring the next generation of First Nations choreographers, dancers and story-tellers, it will be a night to remember.

2. Explore the golden empires of Peru

The Australian Museum’s latest exhibition, Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru, opens this weekend. Embark on an incredible journey back thousands of years with Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru. This extraordinary multisensory experience features stunning artefacts and immersive displays that bring the grandeur of Peru’s fascinating history to life.

3. Be moved by Dear Evan Hansen

One of the most acclaimed contemporary musicals of the last decade, Dear Evan Hansen, is entering its final weeks in Australia, produced by Sydney Theatre Company. ArtsHub’s four-star review said: “It’s full of gorgeous heart-wrenching songs set amid the real struggle of finding our truth in a world flooded with media telling us what others think we should be.”

4. Receive an unforgettable education on gay cruising

Have you dallied with the idea of going on a gay cruise? Want to learn more about gay culture? Or perhaps you just want to hear about all the sordid details of what happens on board? Whatever your motivations, prepare for your beginner’s guide to gay cruising. Join the award-winning and highly acclaimed A J Lamarque as he shares his experiences, insights and stories about travelling aboard the world’s largest Gay Cruise. Boarding this weekend.

5. Finish your Christmas shopping at the art and design markets

Seventy-five Sydney artists and makers come together for the art and design markets this Saturday at Sydney Town Hall. Support local artists and complete (or start!) your Christmas shopping with one-of-a-kind gifts. Gold coin entry.