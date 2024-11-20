5 things to do in Brisbane this weekend

1. Go round the twist in a new musical

Based on the famed children’s TV show, Round The Twist The Musical is making its international debut as the final show in Queensland Theatre’s 2024 season. Directed by Simon Phillips with book and lyrics by Paul Hodge, the family-friendly wacky capers of the Twist family are brought to life live on stage.

2. Get psychedelic with mermaids

Liquidelic returns to Brisbane Powerhouse with a groundbreaking performance that seamlessly fuses analogue liquid-light projection art, contemporary jazz dance and original hybrid live music. Its one-night-only performance of two suites (The Little Princess and The Mermaid) at the Powerhouse this Saturday promises a collision of art forms unique to Liquidelic.

3. Walk a brand new art trail

The Queens Wharf precinct is finally open, and with it a whole suite of new public art. The Museum of Brisbane is offering new walking tours for the remainder of 2024. Commencing at Lindy Lee’s breathtaking artwork Being Swallowed by the Milky Way, this free 45-minute walking tour will take you through the past and into the present as you discover large-scale artworks by First Nations, Queensland and international artists, as well as historical buildings and landmarks.

4. Become enchanted at Roma Street

The Enchanted Garden opens this weekend at Roma Street parklands, making its return after blockbuster seasons in previous years. The immersive light installation takes over the parklands until Christmas. This year’s storyline follows Willow and Marigold, two extraordinary beings on a special night, Enchanted Eve. For one night only, you are invited to step into the world of festive wonderment.

5. Join a unique ABBA parade

Guru Dudu’s original Silent Disco Walking Tours are in Brisbane on Saturday with a special ABBA-themed event. Grab your headphones and dance joyously in public with your host Rebel Yell.