5 exhibitions with contemporary diaspora artists reimagining traditional mediums

Discover miniature court paintings, ceramics, family albums, Japanese woodblock prints and more by contemporary diaspora artists.
12 Nov 2024 14:41
Celina Lei
Nusra Latif Qureshi, ‘On the edges of darkness II’, an intricate gouache work depicting one figure balancing on the shoulder of another holding red strings in their hands against a pistachio green background.

Nusra Latif Qureshi, ‘On the edges of darkness II’, 2016, gouache, synthetic polymer paint, ink and gold leaf on illustration board, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Bulgari Art Award 2019. Image: Copyright Nusra Latif Qureshi.

Nusra Latif Qureshi’s miniature paintings at AGNSW

Pakistan-born Melbourne-based artist Nusra Latif Qureshi is presenting her first major solo exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW), showcasing contemporary interpretations of ‘Mughal painting’, the tradition of Persian and South Asian miniatures.

The style and technique was brought from Persia to the Mughal courts of what is now India and Pakistan in the 16th century. Qureshi’s contemporary versions carry those same poetics, woven with family memory, longing, the experiences of moving to Australia and diasporic identity.

Birds in Far Pavilions includes over 100 pieces from Qureshi’s 30-year career, including an ambitious new installation, Museum of Lost Memories.

Nusra Latif Qureshi: Birds in Far Pavilions is on view from 6 November 2024 to 15 June 2025 at AGNSW; free.

Yoko Ozawa, ‘Budding #4’, 2024. Photo: Supplied.

Ceramic artist Yoko Ozawa is presenting a new exhibition at MARS Gallery, influenced by natural phenomena. Awaken captures the seasonal change from winter to spring as a metaphor for new beginnings.

Born in Japan, Ozawa has been creating ceramics since 2003 and is deeply informed by the Japanese notion of yohaku (blank space)’ Her vessels interact with ‘emptiness’ both inside and out, opening up the potential for spatial exploration to enhance our understanding of the world around us.

For this exhibition, Ozawa builds on a recurring indirect motif of the invisible wind in her work.

Awaken is on view at MARS Gallery from 8-30 November; free.

Reimagining the family album at Hillvale

Hillvale Gallery is hosting a group exhibition featuring Lê Nguyên Phương, Adrian J Song and Laura Chen, who contribute their photographic take on the family album.

Curator Yuzhen Cheng brings together three artists of Southeast and East Asian backgrounds, and considers aspects of authenticity, everyday life and our relationship with the past in Family Album: A Re-imagining Memory.

Though not a ‘traditional medium’ per se, the family album is rooted in intergenerational family values, culture and history. The exhibition will include photos, video and installation, where family albums are represented as ‘Les Lieux de Mémoire’ (sites of memory).

Family Album: Re-Imagining Memory is on view at Hillvale Gallery from 8 November to 1 December; free.

Contemporary twist on Japanese woodblock prints at NGA

Japanese-American master printer Masami Teraoka adopts the traditional visual vocabulary of 17th-19th centur Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock prints with a contemporary twist, to make social commentary that is as provocative as insightful.

In ArtsHub’s review, National Visual Arts Editor Gina Fairley writes, “[Masami Teraoka and Japanese Ukiyo-e Prints] is the first time that Teraoka’s works have been exhibited in depth by the NGA, or any Australian institution, and it offers an easy entry point to this important era of Japanese woodblocks and culture – both its historic foundations and contemporary inflections.”

Read: What the APT11 artist list says about now

Featured works include Sarah and Octopus/Seventh Heaven (2001), a folding screen with a cautionary sex tale AIDS Series/Makiki Heights Disaster (1988) and Hawaii Snorkel Series (1992-92).

Masami Teraoka and Japanese Ukiyo-e Prints is on view at the NGA from 21 September 2024 to 2 March 2025; free.

Diverse textiles at AGSA

Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) will soon open Radical Textiles, a monumental exhibition featuring contemporary makers from tapestry, embroidery, to quilting and tailoring.

The exhibition seeks to highlight the role textiles have played in our social and cultural lives, as well as innovations in the medium through the practices of artists, designers and activists.

Artists include Japanese multidisciplinary artist Aki Inomata, Sangeeta Sandrasegar, who is of mixed Malaysian, Indian and Australian heritage), British-born, Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare MBE, Japanese installation artist Chiharu Shiota and more.

Radical Textiles is on view at AGSA from 23 November 2024 to 30 March 2025; ticketed.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

