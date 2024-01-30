4 urgent issues on the minds of arts educators this year

When Federal Arts Minister Tony Burke announced that $3.42 million in arts education funding had been allocated to four arts companies as part of the Labor Government’s Revive National Cultural Policy, he emphasised that ‘arts and culture belong[s] to everyone – no matter where you live, where you go to school, or your background’.

Unfortunately, the on-the-ground reality in arts education right now reveals this statement to be off the mark.

Recent thoughts of arts educators show that the principles that routinely guide their work – namely that art can transform the lives of young people and can lead to meaningful careers – are not being well-supported in all schools.

1. Arts access by postcode issues must be addressed

Andy Quilty is an artist and educator whose career could have easily gone in an opposite direction to the arts.

One of seven children, Quilty grew up in a fringe suburb of Perth and was the only one in his group of high school friends to go to university.

‘But I was lucky,’ Quilty says. ‘My mother was the first in her family to go to university and she brought us up to see a university education as a real possibility. So, if we wanted to, we could pursue something other than a trade, which is where a lot of high school education in the outer suburbs is targeted.’

Quilty’s interest in the artistic trajectories of kids just like him has led him to develop a Masters thesis that focuses on life in the outer suburbs – specifically the outer suburbs of WA.

‘And as part of my research I have discovered some alarming links between disadvantage and arts education opportunities,’ he explains.

‘Basically, if your family is middle class or wealthy and you attend an inner city school, you are exposed to art at school in a completely different way than if you go to a school in a low socioeconomic area in the outer suburbs.

‘The reasons seem to be a combination of tyranny of distance, lack of wealth, and disparities in school budgets and resources,’ he continues.

‘The bottom line is that public schools in the outer suburbs are nowhere near as capable of delivering art in their curriculums at the same level as inner city schools do, and kids in the outer suburbs are missing out.’

He describes the gaps between those students who are exposed to art as a viable career option and those who are not as ‘shockingly wide’, and expresses concern about what he see as the dangerous flow-on effects these gaps are creating.

‘Because, what chance do you have of going on to study something in the creative arts, and then work in the sector, if you weren’t exposed to it at high school?’ he says.

Are all students getting sufficient exposure to art at school? The research of artist and educator Andy Quilty shows there are concerning inequities based largely on postcode. Photo: Pexels.

2. ‘Art can be your hobby, but it’s not a job’

The next issue on the list is about overcoming the erroneous catchcry that ‘being an artist is not a real job’, and that pursuing an arts career is not a wise option for students with ambition.

But the nature of the workforce has changed so radically in recent years, with employers actively recruiting only the most creative, multi-skilled operators who can collaborate and problem solve to give their businesses a competitive edge.

So why are creative arts subjects still looked down upon?

Sarah Eve is a high school visual arts teacher in Perth. She says that, while her own school’s art department is well-supported as a Gifted and Talented school, she has noticed that fewer students are choosing visual arts as a core subject.

She suspects a dearth of appropriate arts careers advice for students may be a factor in this decline. ‘Very few people outside of the art classroom are showing them what a career in the arts can look like,’ she says.

‘I am concerned that we [as a society] don’t see the visual arts as a viable career, and that we are not doing enough advocacy for arts careers to make sure those students who will go on to have arts careers are not discouraged.’

Yet, on the flip side, at the university level, some tertiary institutions are seeing an increase in student numbers in their visual arts units, indicating that young people are finding ways to continue down a creative path.

Interestingly, these enrolments seem most prominent at those universities with degree structures that require their students to take electives in subject areas outside of their core disciplines during the first years of study.

For example, the University of Western Australia’s (UWA) Fine Art department has seen big increases in medicine, law and science students taking its first year drawing units on account of this model.

Andy Quilty lectures in Fine Art at UWA and says he takes great delight in seeing these supposedly ‘non-arts’ students develop creative skills.

‘I think they are taking these units as a way to reconnect with their creative sides, which has great potential, but which I suspect was not encouraged by their parents during their high school years as a career option,’ Quilty says.

‘But at least UWA’s more open degree structure is giving them a chance to maintain some kind of arts practice and strengthen their interest in visual art. It’s a really good model in that way.’

3. Schools behind in digital arts space

Regardless of students’ long-term pathways, there is no doubt that technology will continue to define their worlds.



Dr Kate Coleman is an Associate Professor at the University of Melbourne, Faculty of Education and has been working in the digital arts education space for decades.

She remembers the important moment in 2010, when the then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd announced his government’s Digital Revolution, which gave every student a device for the first time.

While Coleman held great hopes for what this new level of digital access could mean for arts education, she is dismayed by how little has changed since then.

‘I’ve been waiting for the progress to happen but, amazingly, it hasn’t really happened yet,’ she tells ArtsHub.

One of the main barriers to creating quality digital arts experiences Coleman observes is that, even though every child has a device, educators are not necessarily empowered to use them to their full potential as learning and art-making tools with students.

‘The first thing to say is that online is not the same as digital,’ Coleman explains. ‘There are still too many confusions around how to use technology in the classroom for effective learning.’

Coleman also observes a low level of digital fluency among teachers that needs to be addressed. ‘And I’m not talking about showing them how to use the newest and flashiest stuff,’ she says. ‘I’m talking about things like Google Maps and Google Streetview, and how to do a virtual online walk-through of the Louvre or the Met Museum.

‘These are incredible open-access learning resources, but they are not being widely used in classrooms because many teachers don’t know how to use them.’

Read: Repositioning: teaching and learning in the visual arts

Coleman adds that students are not much better when it comes to digital fluency.

‘Young people think they know how to use their smartphones, but the reality is that they know how to use their apps, but that’s about it,’ she laughs.

‘We need to be showing our students how to use the art-making functions on their devices and encouraging them to play around with them. Then they will go away and experiment with them, and self-educate, and often they will come back with the most amazing creative results.’

Expanding students’ abilities to use their devices for art-making and creative learning is not as scary as it sounds, according to Associate Professor Kate Coleman. Photo: Yaroslav Shuraev, Pexels.

4. Teachers stretched thin (not a new story)

The final issue on our list is far from new, but unfortunately, it is dangerously persistent.

It’s about the increasing administrative demands placed on teachers, with declining resources to support them, which compromise teachers’ classroom time and generally place them under strain.

As Laura Motherway, Strategic Creative Learning Manager at multi-arts organisation FORM in WA has witnessed in her work to deliver its artist-led school programs, resourcing issues can make implementing new lesson ideas or hosting special one-off experiences for students, extremely difficult.

‘For example, sometimes when we run professional development days for teachers, schools are unable to secure the budget for the relief teacher to cover the participating teacher, or there is simply not a relief teacher available to cover those classes,’ she says.

‘It’s just an ongoing conversation that I hear a lot around resourcing, and how we can overcome this sense of being stretched too thinly to achieve the kind of immersive arts experiences we know are key to developing students’ critical and creative thinking skills,’ she concludes.

