16 top-starred book reviews of 2024

Now is the time of year when ArtsHub looks back at our book reviews, via a mountainous pile of books, to sift through the ones that received a five-star rating from our stable of book reviewers. Here are the ones – in no particular order – that rose to the top, covering novels, short stories, non-fiction and poetry. If you’re thinking of gifting books this season and yet to decide which ones, the following are excellent options. Buying them at your local independent bookstore is an even better way to support the businesses that support authors.

Translations, by Jumaana Abdu (Penguin Random House)

What happens when Aliyah and her young daughter start anew on a rundown property in rural New South Wales? Juamaana Abdu’s lyrical prose maps destinations both literal and metaphorical. “Aliyah’s journey is not merely about overcoming her past, but also involves confronting the societal expectations that bind her. As she traverses the delicate balance between love and loss, readers are invited to reflect on their own histories,” wrote Dorcas Maphakela.

New Australian Fiction 2024, edited by Suzy Garcia (Kill Your Darlings)

Sarah Halfpenny was enthusiastic about this anthology of short stories, writing that the book “doesn’t prepare you for a dystopian future; it just quietly slides an existential crisis across the table. Consider yourself warned – and intellectually armed”. The collection features 15 writers, including Alice Bishop, Behrouz Boochani, Ceridwen Dovey and Josephine Rowe.



Shapeshifting: First Nations Lyric Nonfiction, edited by Jeanine Leane and Ellen van Neerven (UQP)

A collection of 15 essays that explore First Nations culture, Shapeshifting, wrote Mia Shouha, is nimble and traverses “diverse topics, from the definition of the queer Indigenous self and the social dynamics of a brown, bigger body to what it means to be free or to be at home in Australia”.

Rapture, by Emily Maguire (Allen &Unwin)

Based on the life of Pope Joan, Emily Maguire’s historical fiction is about a woman struggling in a man’s world, seen through the lens of faith and religion. Erin Stewart posited, “Rapture would find a home in modern feminism, and on the bedside table of anyone who has felt confusion, fear, isolation and resolve.”



Pig City: from The Saints to Savage Garden, by Andrew Stafford (UQP)

A deserving reprint according to David Burton, who called it “immensely readable and relevant. It’s a remarkable journalistic achievement and is required reading for any Australian artist”. Pig City was first published 20 years ago. It’s a musical, political and social history of Brisbane, and explores the place and foundations that birthed the city’s alternative music scene.

Dirrayawadha (Rise Up), by Anita Heiss (Simon & Schuster)

“Dirrayawadha is an epic historical fictional tale rooted in a love story. It is set in the 1820s during the Bathurst War on Wirandyuri Country,” explained Dorcas Maphakela. The events are otherwise known as the Frontier Wars, with the book taking the point of view of the Wiradyuri people, as well as incorporating the perspective of an Irish convict labourer. In doing so it “resurrects a crucial chapter of Australian history”.

The Cautious Traveller’s Guide to the Wastelands, by Sarah Brooks (Weidenfeld & Nicholson – an imprint of Hachette)

This magical realism book is set at the end of the 19th century in a mysterious terrain known as the Wastelands, which spans from Beijing to Moscow, with all who wish to cross the land to board the Great Trans-Siberian Express. Many adventures are afoot. Jemimah Brewster wrote, “This book is perfect for fans of spec fic, lovers of mythology and even readers of psychological thrillers.”



Love & Death and Other Scenes, by Nova Weetman (UQP)

A memoir that dissects love and loss, this deeply moving book follows the author and her children after the death of her playwright partner of 25 years, Aidan Fennessy. Hayley Thomas had this to say about Weetman: “Her power as a writer is putting you in the room with her, in the hardest moments of her life, breaking your heart over and over, yet emerging with a new appreciation for the transformative nature of grief.”

Dusk, by Robbie Arnott (Text Publishing)

A South African puma in the Tasmanian highlands who has a bounty on her head and a motley crew of hunters out to kill her. Drama, tension and beauty. What’s not to like about Robbie Arnott’s fourth novel? As I wrote, “Dusk once again maps his passion and curiosity for the natural and wild world around him and the interactions of humanity at large with the majesty, but also the tooth and claw of Mother Nature.”



Dirt Poor Islander, by Winnie Dunn (Hachette)

An impressive debut, this book is the first one to have explored Tongan-Australian culture. Set in Mt Druitt, Sydney, Dirt Poor Islanders is a tumble of family stories across generations that covers race, identity and sexuality. As Dorcas Maphakela points out, “Dunn is unapologetic in the portrayal of her story, her people and their struggles but, most importantly, the beauty and rich culture that envelop them every step of their life journey”.

gawimarra gathering, by Jeanine Leane (UQP)

A poetry collection that spans “ancestral memory, national politics, feminism, climate change, colonialism and hearing, Leane’s collection is masterful and breath-taking” according to David Burton. This First Nations writer’s poetic offering is divided into three sections and interweaves culture, language and family.

Deep Water, by James Bradley (Penguin Random House)

James Bradley moves from the personal to the general and the political in this far-ranging book about the splendour of our oceans and why we should care for them. “It is so skilfully crafted, combining anecdotes, proven facts and undisguised speculation about what is arguably the most important and urgent issue of our time – the harm we inflict on the oceans and the consequences that spring from that to the world we live in now,” wrote Erich Mayer.



Always Will Be, by Mykaela Saunders (UQP)

A deserving winner of multiple awards, Mykaela Saunders’ book, wrote Tiffany Barton, “is a speculative fiction that takes us on a remarkable journey into a decolonised future in which Goori people from the author’s Tweed homeland live positive, meaningful lives informed by Aboriginal sovereignty”. Each of the stories in this collection introduces new characters and new timelines.



One Another, by Gail Jones (Text Publishing)

Gail Jones’ latest venture considers the life and times of author Joseph Conrad and also that of a young Australian postgraduate student of Literature who is studying his works. Jones is always an elegant writer, the ultimate stylist in terms of sentence structure, and in this metafictional book that layers stories upon stories, she exults in the transformative powers of words. Laura Pettenuzzo agreed, saying, “Reading and writing – two great acts of literary citizenship – are at the heart of this novel.”



Woven, edited by Anne-Marie Te Whiu (Magabala Books)

This anthology is somewhat of an experiment – a successful one. As Elizabeth Walton described it, Woven “pairs a First Nations poet with a First Nations writer from other lands, bringing Wiradjuri, Gomeroi and Yamaji Nations writers alike into a global conversation that crosses languages, lands, traditions and peoples”.

Stone Yard Devotional, by Charlotte Wood (Allen & Unwin)

She may not have won this year’s Booker Prize, but nonetheless Charlotte Wood deserved her shortlisting place according to David Burton, who wrote, “A lesser writer would have indulged in Wood’s heady chosen themes: religion, death and forgiveness. Wood’s masterful restraint makes space for an organic profundity that surprises the reader. No moments outstay their welcome.”