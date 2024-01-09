RIFIFI: Jean Jullien for Kids heads up NGV’s Kids Summer Festival

A week-long festival of free summer holiday activities for kids and families is underway at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) International until Sunday 14 January.

You can expect some noise and flurry as young kids engage with their own exhibition, commissioned as part of the NGV Triennial, along with art-making activities, dance workshops, yoga and free performances. If it all gets too much inside, there’s the NGV garden outside, where bubbles will float through the air and beach-themed music will accompany families relaxing in the sun with ice-creams.

Or if you really need something a bit quieter, you can book in for one of the Relaxed Sessions, designed for visitors who need a bit less stimulation.

Stephanie Pohlman, Youth and Families Coordinator at the NGV, says that for many young children and their families, this annual event will be the first time they get to engage with the gallery.

‘About 25% of people who attend the Kids Summer Festival are coming to the gallery for the first time, which is really exciting,’ says Pohlman.

‘It’s a really important moment for us to make them feel welcome, and also to play a role in establishing a lifelong love of arts and culture for our youngest generations. One of the ways that we do this is through accessible exhibitions – we want to remove the intimidation around looking at an artwork on a wall and being unsure about how to engage with it, so we’re always looking to provide a range of ways for families to engage. There’s always music, dancing performances and artist-led workshops. We want it to be a great day out for families in the city.’

Read: How to get the most out of a visit to an art gallery with kids

Triennial for youngsters: RIFIFI: Jean Jullien for Kids

The centrepiece of this year’s NGV summer festival for kids is RIFIFI: Jean Jullien for Kids, an ocean-themed experience created by the playful and bold French graphic designer and illustrator Jean Jullien.

Jullien’s work appears as part of the NGV Triennial, a free exhibition presenting the work of over 120 contemporary artists, designers and collectives from around the world, on display at NGV International until 7 April 2024.

Curated by the NGV’s children’s programs curator, Kate Ryan, RIFIFI: Jean Jullien for Kids is the largest and most ambitious children’s exhibition the NGV has ever staged, and is inspired by the artist’s love of the ocean and childhood trips to the beach, as well as his interest in marine conservation.

Young visitors can dress in fish costumes, discover an interactive ocean scenography in the artist’s colourful, illustrative style, and draw sea creatures inspired by the surrounding murals of fish, dolphins and stingrays.

‘RIFIFI: Jean Jullien for Kids’ installation view at NGV International. Photo: Kate Shanasy.

Ocean-inspired workshops

Pohlman says that the ocean and water theme of RIFIFI is continued in the NGV’s broader Kids Summer Festival program. This includes ocean-inspired workshops in the Great Hall (including a Baby Shark Dance Party and yoga sessions with ocean-inspired yoga flows including the ‘downward dolphin’) and a Shake your fins! workshop that invites kids to join dancing and games, presented by Emotion21, an innovative dance and fitness program for children and young adults with Down syndrome.

‘We want it to be really accessible to make sure that there are many different ways that kids and families can engage and understand the content,’ says Pohlman. ‘When we’re programming the festival, we also need it to reflect the community. Melbourne is such a rich, multicultural city, so we need a diverse program, where families can experience those unique cultures and perspectives.’

Dancing in the Great Hall as part of the NGV Kids Summer Festival. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

Artist-led workshops include Thai artist Bundit Puangthong’s puppet-making workshop introducing kids to a mythical character, Macchanu, who is half-fish and half-monkey; and a traditional Indian Bharathanatyam dance workshop led by the Artistic Director of Chandralaya Dance School, Deepa Mani, who guides families through a lively routine that emulates the fluidity of the ocean.

Another activity involves Melbourne artist Ella Dunn’s beach scene reflecting on fond memories, growing up by the sea, where children can transform the scene using watercolour pencils to add swimmers, surf boards and beach umbrellas.

NGV Kids on Tour

Outside of the gallery experience, throughout January, the NGV Kids on Tour series also offers free art-making activities and workshops to kids and families at 140 participating venues across metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria. These include galleries, libraries, paediatric hospitals, migrant resource centres and community organisations.

Now in its 10th year, this outreach program is part of the NGV’s role in connecting kids and families with art, design and culture.

Pohlman explains that packages of art supplies, games, activities and instructions are sent to participating organisations who then run them in their own times and spaces.

‘The idea behind the program is to create a social experience for people to connect with their local venue over art-making. So while some people may not be able to get to the gallery, they still get something coming out to them from the NGV,’ says Pohlman.

Photo: Courtesy of NGV.

Pohlman says these activities are created with flexibility in mind, to recognise that what works for one venue may not be suitable in another, such as a migrant Resource Center. ‘We support the venues throughout the journey with things like venue guides which give tips and techniques about delivering different ideas or facilitating the activities.’

This year’s NGV Kids on Tour art-making activities will naturally riff off the Jean Jullien exhibition, as well as featuring other artists. Activities include:

Underwater Drawing Club – Inspired by Jean Jullien’s RIFIFI, this invites children to create drawings of their favourite sea creature using the artist’s signature style.

To Become Light – Drawing upon Melbourne artist Jenna Lee’s installation of paper lanterns in Balarr (to become light), children can discover the special symbols Lee has painted on her lanterns and complete their own lantern and dilly bag drawings with symbols of their identity.

Inspiration Train – Encouraging creativity and problem-solving skills, children can design an object inspired by their favourite food using design tips for the world you live in from Australian designers Daniel To and Emma Aiston.

Remaking Home – Inspired by the work of Melbourne-based artists and wildlife carers Gracia & Louise, children can create a collage from drawings of native Australian plants and animals.

Teenagers are invited to learn about the creative practices of emerging artists and build their own art portfolios through a bracelet beading activity developed with Melbourne-based designers, sisters Fatuma and Laurinda Ndenzako who founded Collective Closets.

NGV Teens

Pohlman says that while this year’s tour activities include the bead-making workshop for teens (see above), the NGV’s engagement with older kids (aged 13 to 17) is separate. It’s more focused on inspiring teens’ own art study and curatorial practices, as well as expanding career opportunities in the art space. This summer’s teen activities also engage closely with the Triennial.

For more details, can check out NGV Teens. Watch this space. We’ll be exploring it more soon.

NGV Kids Summer Festival runs 8-14 January 2024 and is free. The full festival program is available at the NGV website.

NGV Kids on Tour 2024 takes place in January 2024 at venues across regional and metropolitan Victoria.

RIFIFI: Jean Jullien for Kids is presented as part of NGV Triennial, a free exhibition presenting the work of over 120 contemporary artists, designers and collectives from around the world, on display at NGV International until 7 April 2024.