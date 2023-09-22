33 artists celebrated as regional art school marks a decade

The first decade of the Byron School of Art (BS’A) is being celebrated in the Tweed Regional Gallery’s current exhibition BSA 10 Years. Running until 26 November, the exhibition features new and existing works by directors, teachers and alumni from the art school. It includes works by 33 artists, including all five founding directors (Michael Cusack, Christine Willcocks, James Guppy, Sarah Harvey and Emma Walker), eight teaching artists (Stephen Bird, Rene Bolten, Michelle Dawson, Travis Paterson, Dale Rhodes, Amber Wallis and Kat Shapiro Wood) and 20 graduate students.

The works shown represent various disciplines explored at the school, including painting, printmaking, ceramics, drawing, photography, sculpture and installation, and these are presented alongside archival material mapping the school’s path from the early days, starting in 2013 and coming up to the present.

About the art school

Located in Mullumbimby near Byron in the Northern Rivers region of NSW, and operating independently, BS’A is known for its teaching model of artists teaching artists. It offers a range of visual arts training and education, from short courses, to weekend workshops, to the rigorous studio-based three-year courses.

Artist and school co-Founder Michael Cusack tells ArtsHub:

‘We started the school when the government withdrew funding for the visual arts across the TAFE network in NSW… We understood a need for visual arts education separate from the university and TAFE system.

‘We have had no government funding in the 10 years of operation and the school operates predominantly from school fees. Students have a range of options, including short courses, weekend workshops etc, but to graduate from the Byron School of Art students will have completed our three-year course. We have also added a fourth year for Alumni students, which is a research project.

‘We don’t grade at the Byron School of Art, but students are put through a rigorous investigation into contemporary art and practice. We feel we pull the best from a degree or TAFE diploma courses providing a solid technical and theoretical framework. What is particularly pleasing is the sense of community we have built over time and how successful our students are, and have been, in maintaining a practice, with many contributing to the creative footprint of the region and beyond.’

Reflecting on the last 10 years of the school, co-Founder and artist Emma Walker tells ArtsHub:

‘Starting a business with friends is famously problematic, but somehow our friendships have grown and flourished through the venture of creating this extraordinary gem of an art school. We have been sustained by a shared passion for making, thinking and communicating about art and a mutual appreciation of both the ridiculous and the sublime. Together we started something, and that something is a rich collaboration between, not only the directors, but all of our students, teachers and staff. In its 10 years, the school has grown both in size and scope, but it has also expanded into something that extends far beyond the walls of our campus. It has become a community, an extended family with a rich shared a rich history.’

BS’A catalogue image. Image: Supplied.

Cusack says the exhibition is a snapshot of the 10 years of the BS’A. ‘We tried to curate a show that first had a piece from each of the graduate years, showcasing a range of outcomes including drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics and installation.’

Tweed Regional Gallery Director Susi Muddiman OAM said in a media release that, along with the dedication of an extended support team, the BS’A’s unwavering commitment to arts education has played a seminal role in developing and fostering the experimental visual arts practice of regional artists.

‘We are thrilled to celebrate the ongoing success of the BS’A with an anniversary exhibition that acknowledges how far they have come over the past decade,’ Muddiman said.

‘BSA 10 Years not only celebrates the significant contribution that has been made to the fabric of arts within our region, but also acknowledges the school’s important contribution to contemporary visual arts in Australia.’

BSA 10 Years is curated by BS’A Directors Michael Cusack and Christine Willcocks, together with Tina Wilson, and opened as part of Tweed Regional Gallery’s spring celebrations, alongside two other exhibitions by regional artists: Analogue Kid by Diana Miller and Silhouette of Memories by Michael Philp.

BSA 10 Years is at Tweed Regional Gallery from 8 September – 26 November 2023. A special ‘BS’A 10 Years Sunset Session’ will be hosted by the Gallery on 27 October, inviting guests for an evening of collage, wine and shared stories, ‘taking us back to where it all started for the school’.