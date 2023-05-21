So you want my arts job: Vocal Arranger

With her roots in choral and vocal harmony ensembles, Alex Van den Broek (AVDB) is a versatile vocalist, arranger, choral director and singer-songwriter based in Brisbane.

When she’s not making harmony-building tutorials for her 200,000-plus followers on TikTok, AVDB is arranging intricate vocal arrangements for Queensland production house The Little Red Company. Her credits include last year’s Matilda Award-winning Best Musical or Cabaret Your Song, the hit There’s Something About Music, the Lord Mayor’s Christmas Carols in Brisbane and the Sister Act homage Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves, which returns to Brisbane Powerhouse in July.

And if that is not enough of a passionate job embrace, AVDB recently created the Little Red Choir – a community choir for non-professionals who share a love of part-singing. ArtsHub catches up with her on what it is to be a vocal arranger.

How would you describe what you do to a non-arts friend?

I get to listen to and deconstruct a bunch of cool music and put it back together again in a way that’s full of fun things for singers … and then I usually cry over how good it sounds!

What qualifications do you need for this job?

If you’ve got a very good ear, excellent musicality and a love of exploring the boundaries of vocal music, you’re good to go.

How did you get your start in this career?

I studied music at university, but honestly my work as a vocal arranger stemmed from messing around with different ways of singing songs as a teenager. I’d pick out notes and vocal harmonies from songs that I liked and then would find ways of reimagining them into something new and beautiful.

And I’m still doing exactly that, except instead of it being only me tucked away in my bedroom, I get to work with the most ridiculously talented singers on projects that are just so special to be a part of.

How collaborative is this job?

Very collaborative! When I’m working with The Little Red Company, I work very closely with our Artistic Director Naomi Price, who often has an idea in her head of how we could frame a song (especially when we’re recontextualising it to live in a new dramatic world) – so then it’s a matter of bringing to life those ideas musically.

Other times I’ll get to work with our vocalists where I’ll ask them ‘what do you love about this song?’ and then I can create something vocally and musically that highlights everything they love about it while building a new world around it.

What’s an average week like?

It’s always different, and I love that! I feel like I’m always working on different projects, but I’d get bored too easily if it was the same thing all the time.

An average AVDB week will see me arrange music for Little Red’s theatre productions, professional vocal groups, and my own live-looping project on TikTok. There’ll be choir rehearsals as well, I’ll teach the odd vocal lesson and then, if it’s the second half of the year, there’ll be plenty of Christmas music on my desk too, ahead of the annual Lord Mayor’s Christmas Carols!

What’s the most common misconception about your job?

That you have to be able to read sheet music to be an arranger. It certainly helps, but not everyone reads, so I think it’s a really important skill to be able to deliver arrangements in ways that will help everyone to learn (whether it’s by scores, recorded demos and so on).

How competitive is this job?

If anything, I find my biggest competitor is myself… I feel like I’m always trying to be better than previous projects and keep growing, and sometimes I need to remind myself that I don’t need to compete with myself.

AVDB conducting a vocal workshop. Image: Supplied.

In an interview for your job, what skills or qualities would you be looking for?

I reckon you’ve got the goods for the job if you’ve got a razor-sharp ear for picking out notes and harmonies, have excellent skills in storytelling through music, and are open to trying out lots of ideas.

I think it also helps being a singer too, as you can then draw on your own skills and experiences when arranging.

What’s changing in your professional area today?

I think since we all ended up online during the pandemic, it’s amazing how much easier it is to connect with and collaborate with people that aren’t in the same place as you. I love being able to make things and work with people that are in different places – before it just seemed like it was a lot harder to do than it actually is.

What’s the weirdest thing that’s happened to you in this job?

I definitely never thought I’d end up on stage dressed as a nun conducting a choir of women that are absolutely having the time of their lives, while also dressed as nuns … but here we are!

Read: So you want my arts job: Chorus Master

What about gender balance and diversity in your industry?

I think the arranging and orchestration world is so niche here in Australia that it’s really hard to know who else is out there. We’re so lucky in Brisbane to have so many powerhouse women and female-identifying choir conductors, and I love getting to see that … but I do think there’s a long way to go in achieving both gender balance and diversity in these particular scenes. I always love getting to meet and connect with other people that work in this field, and I hope it continues to grow and be more inclusive of others too.

Catch AVDB’s work live at The Little Red Company’s forthcoming encore season of the Sister Act musical homage, Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves, returning to Brisbane Powerhouse 26 – 29 July.