So you want my arts job: Cabaret Artist

Australia hosts a wealth of cabaret festivals and performances, including the world’s biggest cabaret festival, which takes place annually in Adelaide. The art form itself is versatile and diverse, and it can include singing, dancing, comedy, theatre and more. So what does it take to become a cabaret artist?

Ali McGregor started her career as an opera singer, but fell in love with cabaret after experiencing her first show. Since then, she has become an award-winning cabaret performer both in Australia and internationally, and helmed the Adelaide Cabaret Festival from 2016-18.

Like many art professions, there is no linear path to cabaret, though McGregor emphasises that authenticity and figuring out your edge, alongside some serious hustling, is the key to success. She loves getting ready for a show in a shipping container, trying to wrangle on some fake lashes, as much as the glamour of being on stage, and says one can’t exist without the other.

McGregor will soon embark on a seven-city national tour of the Hollywood Songbook, teaming up with the Berlin-based Signum Saxophone Quartet to explore the turbulent first half of the 20th century through the voices of artists who lived through those transformative years.

What is cabaret?

That is a hard question to answer. Everyone seems to have a slightly different view, but for me, cabaret is a performing art form that sits between the cracks of other genres. It doesn’t fit neatly into just live music or theatre or performance art or dance. Sometimes, there is a narrative arc; often there’s no fourth wall and artists are directly communicating with the audience, but again, not always. It can kind of be whatever you want it to be.

How do you become a cabaret artist?

You’re never going to see a job advertisement to be a cabaret artist. It is really something you have to create yourself, and you also will never just be a cabaret artist. For me, I’m a cabaret artist, an opera singer, a producer, artistic director and, early on, when I was starting out in cabaret, I was also my own public relations person and lighting designer and prop maker and costume designer, and all of the things. At one point, I was even my own band. So you really have to be prepared to do a lot of things, sometimes all at once.

I don’t think anyone ever really sets out to be a cabaret artist, but cabaret is a really great place to be if you don’t see yourself being represented on stage, or you don’t see your stories being told and you want to create space for yourself.

My biggest advice for people who want to get into cabaret is to go and see as much performing arts as you can, not just cabaret. Go and see every type of genre, immerse yourself in the stuff. Go to festivals and see everything and everyone when you’re starting out; go up and try and get open mics, try and get a spot in a show, try and do whatever you can, because your only job interview is actually going to be your performance.

The other thing I would say is it’s really important to be genuine to yourself. Don’t try and be anyone else. I thought early on in my career that I needed to be a character, because all the people I really admired were characters: Le Gateau Chocolat, Meow Meow (Melissa Madden Gray) and people like that. It was only later on that I realised those characters actually work because they are genuine.

Before I got into cabaret I was a principal soprano with Opera Australia and I used to creep into the Spiegeltent that was parked outside the Arts Centre after shows. That was my first experience with cabaret and it felt so renegade and refreshing – I just wanted to be part of it so badly. I asked the people who ran the Spiegeltent whether I could come and just do a song after the show. I quickly tried to figure out what my thing was, and what made me stand out was the fact that I had this operatically trained voice. I also really love jazz and trashy pop songs, so I tried to find a way to merge all of those things.

What’s an average day or week like?

I’m a mother of two and I have a production company; I’m trying to create new operas – I have a million different things.

On some days I can be super busy and I’m learning music for a show. Some of the days I’m just trying to find work. I often get to a space where I’m at the end of the year looking into the next year and think I don’t have anything on the horizon. So you’ve got to make that stuff happen for yourself. It’s really important to learn a whole bunch of skills, like how to create your own website and artwork for flyers, because often when you start out, you can’t afford other people to do that.

You’ll spend a lot of time sticking jewels onto shoes with a hot glue gun and learning how to create unique costumes that don’t cost a mint. If you do want to be genuine, you don’t want to just buy a whole look off the rack. You want to try and really develop who you are as a person in your costume as well.

What’s the most common misconception about being a cabaret artist?

That it’s always super glamorous and fabulous – it’s not. Most of it is sitting at home trying to come up with new ideas, or sitting in a shipping container in a field using portaloos and trying desperately to stick on really old eyelashes because you forgot to buy a new pair. It’s mostly not glamorous. It’s kind of why I love it.

I also love being in those shipping containers backstage. It’s half the reason I do this job, because I love the community feel in those spaces. And a happy backstage area is a happy audience, because if the performers are enjoying what they do backstage, and they’re enjoying themselves and they want to be there, then they’re going to bring that energy out onto the stage.

Ali McGregor on stage. Photo: Supplied. Ali McGregor. Photo: Damian Vincenzi.

What is one of your proudest moments as a cabaret artist?

Being Artistic Director of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival; I loved that job so much. I loved curating work and working with cabaret artists, going all around the world to watch show after show and really getting a sense of what works and what doesn’t. The shows that really spoke to me were the ones that were genuine and that really were saying something new and fresh, and something that showed a little glimpse into that performer’s soul. And then I loved being able to give those people gigs.

What’s the best thing happening in your field at the moment?

I think cabaret has had a moment a few years ago where a lot of people really tried to find a unique approach to the art form. The ones that have stood the test of time are the ones that have really found their own voice and their own look – and it doesn’t happen overnight.

Someone like Reuben Kaye – who I think is one of the most exciting cabaret artists in the world right now – I’ve known a really long time, and when he started out, he was kind of emulating other performers on the circuit. I have just watched him grow and learn to now become his own person.

That’s what excites me: people finding new ways to present cabaret. You look at Hot Brown Honey, artists like that, who are getting these collectives together and putting on genre-redefining work.

I think Australians are creating some of the best cabaret in the world. They’re really good at DIY. There’s not a huge amount of work here, so if you’re on stage as a musical theatre actor or a opera singer or a live musician, you have to outsource and find different ways of presenting your art form and connecting with your audience – that’s where cabaret comes in. That’s also why I think Australians generally are really great at this art form, because we’re scrappy and we get stuff done, and we don’t mind getting our hands dirty. I think they’re all qualities that you need as a cabaret artist.

Check out more in the So you want my arts job? series.