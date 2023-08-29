New views on hoarding art

In an environment that places growth and development at its core, construction hoardings are part of the everyday. They can be seen on daily commutes, visible but gradually merging into the fabric of our urban infrastructure.

Art on hoardings generally serves a purpose that is opposite to that of the hoardings themselves. Whereas the latter serve to conceal and set perimeters, the former is often vibrant and eye-catching.

For example, Melbourne’s major Metro Tunnel project has a dedicated creative program that aims to ‘offset the impact of the construction project,’ Sarah Robins, Metro Tunnel Creative Program Manager, tells ArtsHub.

‘People could be living with construction noise, dust and dirt for seven years – it’s a long haul… That’s why [the program] exists, to support Melbourne and regional artists, but also consider the impact of the Metro Tunnel build on a broad range of stakeholders,’ she explains.

Evaluation of the hoarding art installations seen across the five Metro Tunnel construction precincts is based on feedback from community reference groups, artists’ surveys and detailed reports drawing from methodology developed by Danish urban design consultant, Jan Gehl.

The impact is felt most by people who encounter the hoardings every day. Robins continues: ‘I think it’s also emotional and psychological, especially for people who are residents or work in the area. Some hoarding art projects tend to stay the same, but the fact that we turn them over and give more artists opportunities, that’s been really positively received.’

For artists, the visible location of hoarding art can also generate considerable exposure, new social media followings and opportunities. Alongside bringing a fresh sight to sore eyes, the process of creating or adapting works for a hoarding can be professionally enriching.

Leaning how to work with scale

Dianna Wells is one of the artists who created work for a hoarding as part of the Metro Tunnel Creative Program, in collaboration with Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria.

Like many others, Wells says scale was a huge consideration when it came to extending her work onto a hoarding. ‘I’ve never produced anything as big as that and, because I took photographs with film, the work was quite grainy when blown up. I actually decided I really liked that because it was pushing the limits of film-based photography, and that’s the beauty of it.’

Robins also describes working with Ronald Edwards-Pepper, whose painting was photographed and transferred onto an over 40-metre hoarding. ‘It was a whole new skill set and can be overwhelming for some artists. But it also gives them the confidence afterwards to take on that scale,’ she says.

Dennis Golding, ‘Colouring Memory’ as part of City of Sydney’s creative hoarding program. Photo: City of Sydney.

Dennis Golding, who displayed his work through the City of Sydney’s creative hoarding program, sees hoarding art as an important gateway. He tells ArtsHub: ‘There were these designs that I had, but I didn’t know where to put them until the hoarding application came out. I think they connected really well with what hoarding [art] actually does … curating artwork into the city. It may be temporary, but it’s really about creating that storyline. I’m interested in where story meets the process or the material.’

Golding continues: ‘I think with my experience working in graphic design I’m able to use those skills [to create art for hoardings], but something I’ve learned is how you curate that into the city in terms of place and history.’

Being in a public space 24/7

For Golding, bringing Indigenised symbols and patterns into a visible public space was core to his practice. ‘My whole idea is about making it visible in the city, because these concepts talk about place, occupation and processes of colonialism. It was about making that accessible to communities who don’t often go into gallery spaces. I think [hoarding art] reaches that audience and allows them to find this connection to where it’s located.’

Kent Morris, who has also worked on City of Sydney’s hoarding project and is currently showing on Metro Tunnels’ hoarding at City Square in Melbourne, has expressed a similar view. He told the City of Sydney: ‘Through my artworks, shapes in our environment are being reimagined and reconstructed to reflect the long history of First Nations people in this country and to reaffirm continuity, identity and connectivity.’

Hoarding artworks are not only site-specific, but also exist in a specific set of preconditions with variable stakeholders. Wells was surprised to find engagement with her hoarding project has been ‘bigger than what I thought it would be’.

‘I was shocked that it was so positive,’ Wells tells ArtsHub. ‘A passing resident has told me the work made her want to go into the Botanic Gardens more for respite – you could not get a better response as an artist than that really.’

She continues: ‘The project really got me thinking about site-specificity, which I haven’t really done before. I’ve learned a lot and if I was ever to approach a project like this again, I would have a lot more skills to do it.’

The biggest takeaway regarding hoarding art for Golding is the ability to stir emotions and reflection. He says: ‘It’s fun working with public art where you’re able to make something colourful and striking that’s going to turn people’s heads – even just have a sense of curiosity. I think that’s what hoarding art does.’

Building on the artist’s arsenal

Opportunities for hoarding art projects can be open to artists via invitation or a callout. For artists, designers and creatives thinking about how to approach hoarding art, Robins’ advice includes: