Mental health for creative people: five tips to thrive

Working in a creative field can have its emotional ups and downs. While it can be deeply rewarding, there are some challenges intrinsic to these industries that make it hard to prioritise our mental health. Being a creative person can be awesome but also nerve-wracking. We want to make art or tell stories, but we need to pay our rent.

What if our art doesn’t pay the bills? Does that mean we’re not talented or worthy of our creative calling? What if our peers are more successful? What if our friends and family don’t understand or value what we do?

Many of us think we’re alone in our struggles. But we’re not.

According to an Australian Entertainment Industry report, 57.9% of workers have problems finding time for their families, 63% have trouble maintaining a social life and 44% of industry workers have moderate to severe anxiety. This is 10 times higher than the general population. The levels of depression are five times higher than general population scores.

In the screen sector a recent Screen Well Life Balance survey reported that 83% of screen directors think the overall pressures and stressors of working in the industry contribute to poor mental health, and 57% of screen directors have known a colleague who has left the industry because of work/life balance. Exposure to suicide is also prevalent among screen directors, with one in three knowing a colleague who has taken their own life.

While the majority of Australian entertainment industry workers express an overwhelming passion for their creative work, there is also a powerful, negative culture within the industry, including a toxic, bruising work environment, extreme competition, bullying, sexual assault, sexism and racism. And due to the short-term nature of project work, there’s often no human resources manager to report bad behaviour. So we suck it up. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

We need to do better – for ourselves and each other – and we need targeted mental health initiatives that understand these particular struggles.

The Hey Mate Project

A former sound engineer and registered counsellor, Aimee Davies founded the Hey Mate Project in 2019 after seeing the desperate need for mental health support and wellness education specifically for the arts and entertainment sectors.

Media Mentors asked Davies to tell us about the Hey Mate initiative, and share some useful takeaway tips on thriving and supporting mental health for creative people.

Aimee Davies, founder of The Hey Mate Project. Photo: Supplied.

Media Mentors: Can you tell us a bit about the Hey Mate Project?

Aimee Davies: Hey Mate is a social enterprise that delivers well-being support and education to the creative industries. We are entirely self-funded, working with individuals, communities and workplaces/organisations for a happier and healthier industry. It was created out of necessity providing creative industry specific support and education that is not limited to fundraising and grants. All the proceeds from our services are then reinvested into our community to access services for low or no cost.

What led you to create Hey Mate?

When I was making the transition from creative into mental health practitioner I was having a really hard time finding suitable supports to refer community members on to. A lot of them were limited by strict eligibility criteria, or didn’t have an understanding of the industry, and then there were financial and geographical barriers. After some research and development we decided to “be the change” and create an organisation that addressed all of the barriers we were seeing.

What are some common mental health concerns facing the creative industries in particular?

Burnout and overwork. The nature of creative work can often include psychosocial hazards such as working long hours, tight deadlines and intense pressure. Being exposed to these conditions for long periods of time can lead to burnout, exhaustion and a lack of work-life balance. Criticism or rejection. Although creative work is subjective and there will always be criticism, constant exposure to criticism can impact self-esteem and contribute to feelings of anxiety or depression. Mental blocks or creative slumps are very common, and these can lead to frustration, self-criticism and a sense of being unproductive, anxious or questioning of creative ability. Other concerns include isolation and extended periods of high stress working towards tight deadlines, unclear policy or procedure, and limited support.

What can creative communities/employers do better to support workers and artists?

Employers and communities can start the conversation on what is required to support a happy and healthy work environment. Prioritising the “like-to-haves” versus the “must-haves” when it comes to deadlines and times of high pressure, and holding space to destigmatise mental illness in the creative industries, as well as making resources and support available.

What are your top five tips for thriving as a creative person?

Mindful creativity. Engage in creative activities that allow you to express yourself without the pressure of perfection, judgement or a pay cheque. Whether it’s painting, writing, music or another art form, use it as a tool for self-expression and stress relief. Encourage your community to join in on creative sessions, fostering a sense of togetherness and shared experiences. Establish boundaries and practise them. It’s crucial to set boundaries between work and personal life. Designate specific hours for work, and make sure to disconnect and recharge during your off-hours. Encourage your community to do the same, supporting each other in respecting these boundaries to prevent burnout. Demonstrate for others that there are no negative impacts if you draw a boundary of finishing at a particular time in order to make it to dinner with a friend. Cultivate a supportive network. Create safe spaces for open dialogue within your creative community. Connect regularly with your network individually, or as a group, where you can discuss challenges, share successes and offer each other emotional support. Connecting with like-minded individuals who understand the unique demands of the industry can provide a strong sense of camaraderie and remove feelings of isolation. Prioritise self-care rituals. Promote the importance of self-care by sharing routines and practices with your network. Encourage your community to dedicate time to activities that nourish their mental and physical well-being, such as meditation, exercise, journalling, or simply spending time outdoors. Celebrate these moments to support and encourage others. Remember that taking care of yourself is directly linked to your professional output. Understanding that your well-being directly influences your creative and professional output is essential. Prioritising self-care enhances your mental clarity, creativity and overall productivity. By investing in your physical and emotional health, you’re equipping yourself with the energy and resilience needed to excel in the dynamic and demanding landscape of the creative industries.

Further resources

Support Act Wellbeing Helpline: A free phone counselling service for anyone working in Australian music or the arts, easily accessed by calling 1800 959 500.

LifeLine: 13 11 14

Screen Well

Hey Mate

Arts Wellbeing Collective

Beyond Blue

SANE

