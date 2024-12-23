News

 > Career Advice

How to ensure you actually rest and take a break this holiday season

Many artists and arts professionals struggle to take time off, even when it's available to them.
23 Dec 2024 9:00
David Burton
Image is two older people walking hand in hand on a path away from the camera in the golden hour of early evening, the sun shining as it sinks.

All Arts

Taking a break with proper rest is important for everyone, but it’s harder than ever. Image: Thulfiqar Ali, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Mental health for creatives and arts professionals is a constant concern. ArtsHub has resources available on navigating depression, creative burnout and setting boundaries

One of the best ways to improve mental health is to ensure meaningful, regenerative breaks from working life. So why do so many of us struggle with taking actual time off? 

Research has identified two main obstacles to mastering the art of psychological detachment. The first is actually detaching from your professional life: switching off your phone, not looking at your email and ignoring any contact from professional networks. 

The second is more challenging. Psychological ‘rest’ is not defined as lapsing into a near-coma on the couch for an extended period. Griffith University research has identified three key strategies for recovery from intense work. These include exercise, spending time with family and friends, and leisure pursuits.

For busy minds used to fast-paced working environments, ‘stopping’ can raise levels of anxiety. To help, ArtsHub has assembled a list of potentially helpful mini-projects to assist in finding leisure pursuits that will provide recovery.

Don’t miss out on the year’s best arts and culture

It is impossible to stay on top of the fire hose of content produced yearly. Holiday breaks present a perfect opportunity to catch up. Listen to the best music, podcasts or audiobooks from the year as you take a walk or exercise. You can also dive into some of the most viral books of the year or some that received a five-star review from ArtsHub

Learn something new

While non-arts professionals may take up hobbies in painting, dance or other creative pursuits, arts workers habitually make any casual activities into a new enterprise. Recreational learning has an indirect benefit to creativity and can pleasingly consume the mind. 

Consider the variety of apps and programs that can help you learn a new language or traditional games and puzzles such as Sudoku, chess or backgammon. Building, cooking or gardening projects can be extremely satisfying with the help of YouTube tutorials.

Make friends with boredom

It is likely the least boring time in human history, but we are overstimulated. Addiction to work and unhealthy habits can mean being out of practice with boredom. A holiday break is a perfect time to get some good practice in: take a walk, spend some time daydreaming or potter around the house. 
Boredom is good for you. It sparks creativity, improves productivity and has a positive overall effect on mental health. Becoming more comfortable with boredom will allow your brain to relax, making you less likely to reach for your phone or other distractions in everyday life.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Visual Arts News Performing Arts Writing and Publishing Film Digital Television Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis
More
The vast majority of Victorians have or are willing to engage with arts and culture. A woman surrounded by spinning lights inside a market.
Features

99% of Victorians are ‘in the market’ for culture – what does this mean?

Victoria is ahead of New York and the UK in terms of culture market interest with $3.4 billion in annual…

Celina Lei
Outback Australia with soft dusk light and open dry landscape. Agency.
News

What we can learn from Agency's move to First Nations leadership

A First Nations CEO is more than an appointment, it is a pathway to a future. ArtsHub sits down with…

Gina Fairley
On the Move is ArtsHub's weekly summary of arts sector appointments and departures. The photo depicts a barefoot Asian woman in a dynamic contemporary dance pose. She is barefoot, her back arched, her head tilted back and her arms raised.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Our final round-up of Australian arts sector appointments, departures and related comings and goings for 2024.

Richard Watts
A close up of a Christmas tree, showing baubles and stars.
News

Festive felicitations one and all

Gina Rinehart meant that some of our Christmases came early this year. The Namitjira portrait saga was the gift that…

Madeleine Swain
This week’s arts news and trending topics. An abstract artwork shown on a laptop screen.
News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

Our weekly wrap of arts news and reviews from around the country, highlighting the stories you may have missed.

Richard Watts
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login