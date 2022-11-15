Want to be a film and TV composer? Nigel Westlake says ‘check your ego’

Nigel Westlake is a Sydney-based composer who has been in the industry for many, many years. You may recognise his work from classic films like Babe, Miss Potter and Ali’s Wedding.

This year, Westlake is the 2022 recipient of the Distinguished Services to the Australian Screen Award at the Australian Screen Music Awards.

He took some time to chat with us about what he does and how he does it so well.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Can you tell us a bit about who you are and what you do?

I am a composer and conductor. My career in music spans almost five decades, and began in my mid teens when I was a clarinetist. In about 1980 I began receiving offers to write music for radio, theatre, and circus, and later TV and film.

My film credits include Babe, Ali’s Wedding, Paper Planes, Miss Potter, Babe: Pig in the City, Children of the Revolution, The Nugget, A Little Bit of Soul, the IMAX films Antarctica, Solarmax, The Edge, Imagine and Blueback, which is due for release on New Year’s Day 2023.

My television credits include numerous documentaries, telemovies, news themes and station idents.

L-R: Nigel Westlake and Robert Connolly. Image: Supplied.

I also write extensively for the concert hall and my work has received many awards, including two ARIA Awards, 15 APRA Awards across both Classical and Screen categories, and the Gold Medal for Best Original Music at the New York International Radio Festival.

Read: How to get known as a contemporary composer

I have conducted all the major symphony orchestras in Australia and in 2016 I made my US conducting debut at the Lincoln Centre with the New York Philharmonic, and I made my European debut with the RTE Symphony at the National Concert Hall in Dublin in 2018.

What does being a composer in today’s screen industry involve?

Obsession, dedication and passion. You also have to be a willing collaborator and empathic dramatic interpreter … and don’t forget to check your ego in at the door.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

How did you become a composer?

My mum showed me an ad in the paper seeking expressions of interest in the first ever Music for the Screen course at AFTRS. At the end of the six-week short course, a producer noticed my work on a student film directed by Karl Zwicky, and invited me to work on a number of documentaries at Film Australia.

What piece of advice or philosophy has held you in good stead throughout your career?

The great music educator Richard Gill once told me that in order to succeed in music you must be 100% passionate and committed to music, and work at it like nothing else matters.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

What’s your top tip for anyone wanting to get their foot in the door as a composer?

Make sure that when your ‘break’ comes you are ready to make the most of it. Ensure that you have all the tools you need to succeed – a thorough knowledge of harmony, orchestration and music structure, in addition to a working knowledge of music computer programs.

Read: How video games are bringing orchestral music to new ears

Other articles in this series: