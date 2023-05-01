Artists remain vulnerable over insurance cuts

Insurance is a quagmire of tetchy clauses for many of us. Add to that the complexity of a studio practice, often involving specialised machinery, toxic materials or the use of heat to create objects, and it becomes a headache-inducing nightmare.

Insurance for artists and makers running a studio business, however, is a necessity.

Simply to present their wares at a makers’ market, for example, requires proof of insurance and professional indemnity, as does undertaking a residency or presenting workshops – ultimately reducing creatives’ income and stifling their artistic practices.

Given the cost of these requirements, artists, designers, craftspersons and makers have turned to subsidised insurance agreements under member organisations – such as the National Association for Visual Artists (NAVA), Craft ACT, Craft Victoria, Guildhouse, Artsource and Flying Arts, among others. Last month, that agreement came tumbling down like a house of cards.

Policy changes were announced by insurance giants QBE Insurance and Local Community Insurance Services (LCIS), where a number of arts service organisations share group policies to cover their members.

The changes meant that practitioners taking out new policies, or renewing existing ones, would no longer receive coverage if they used kilns (ceramicists and glass artists) and tools or equipment that produce an open flame (metalsmiths, glass artists, jewellers and silversmiths, sculptors), as well as those who sell or present work at market stalls and art fairs.

Professional indemnity would also no longer be provided as part of the group policy.

Markets and art fairs are a vital source of income for professional studio artists, but insurance changes could add financial pressure. Image: Shutterstock.

Craft ACT emailed its members on 15 March disclosing news of the policy changes, quickly followed by NAVA notifying its members. Since then, the cluster of organisations have been lobbying the insurance companies for a reversal.

On Friday, 28 April, that letter of reversal came. NAVA says that LCIS confirmed in writing that:

artists presenting or selling their work at markets and art fairs will again be covered

artists who use kilns and open flames will be covered, but an additional small premium will be applied, and

professional indemnity will be added back to the policy.

‘This is a huge win for Craft ACT members and the entire arts sector,’ said Jodie Cunningham, CEO Craft ACT. ‘Thank you to all of our members who shared their impact statements and backed Craft ACT and the working group in our campaign for affordable and accessible insurance.’

Penelope Benton, Executive Director NAVA, told ArtsHub: ‘We are both delighted and relieved to have received notice that QBE agreed to reverse most of the changes to our discounted insurance package for artists and arts workers. This really is the result of several concurrent advocacy avenues, which came to a head last week. Largely, it is a win through the mobilisation of the membership. These comments and stories helped to demonstrate what the changes would mean for artists and arts workers.’

Professional artists are relieved at a new insurance policy reversal, but remain vulnerable. Image: Shutterstock.

Makers are still vulnerable

‘There is still a fair bit of detail we need to sort through before we can give full clarity to our members,’ said Benton. ‘There are still barriers on the table … including the removal of partial risk, which is a little [wishy]-washy, so we will continue to work on this with our colleagues at Craft ACT, Craft Victoria, Guildhouse, Artsource and Flying Arts,’ continued Benton.

Cunningham added that the working group will update the organisation’s members as soon as they have more ‘details of the new policy and the costs of premium increases’.

NAVA’s Communications and Advocacy Manager, Leya Reid wrote, ‘The hardening insurance market for artists reflects a broader trend among insurance providers to be more risk-averse.’

She added that the current trend is ‘driven by a combination of factors, including rising claims and costs associated with COVID-19 and extreme weather events such as floods and bushfires, low interest rates and falling investment returns. Many insurance providers have responded by reducing the range of insurance coverage and products to cover their costs and maintain profitability’.

While the sector faces a reversal today, these conditions remain. Part of the advocacy campaign was to gain more clarification on what exactly is and isn’t covered in the policies, and how stable that offering remains.

According to the 2016 Census from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the median income for visual artists and craft professionals was $25,840 (the median income for all occupations in Australia was $52,988).

Reid wrote, ‘Many will struggle to afford the higher premiums or find it difficult to obtain appropriate coverage, which can lead to income loss, and emotional and financial hardship. Some may opt to take on greater risk in order to reduce their insurance costs, resulting in greater exposure to litigation and legal costs. Others may abandon their work and practices altogether.

‘Discounted insurance is critical to sustaining the work and practices of visual artists and arts workers,’ Reid concluded.

Benton added, ‘Our members’ insights, contributions and stories are invaluable to the work NAVA does, and sector-wide collaboration is essential for building a future where artists’ careers and practices are sustained and nourished.’

NAVA’s online forum scheduled for Wednesday, 3 May has been postponed to allow for more detail to come to light. A new date will be announced shortly.