Joanna Murray-Smith’s ‘Berlin’ returns to Melbourne

With Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre about to kick off its 2025 season with a 30th anniversary production of Joanna Murray-Smith’s Honour, one of the playwright’s most enduring works, Berlin, is also returning to Melbourne for a strictly limited season in February 2025. The production is a remount of a sell-out, independent version by Little Life Productions.

The remount reunites the original cast and director for a limited season. The intimate two-hander is a romantic thriller.

“When we staged the show in 2023, we never could have imagined the emotional responses we received from our audiences,” said lead actor Lachlan Hamill. “It’s clear that the effects of this moment in history continue to be felt today, so to bring to life a story that touches so many people is a privilege we don’t take lightly.”

What begins as a flirtatious fling between two strangers soon becomes an exploration of Berlin’s complicated and violent past.

