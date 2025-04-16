News

Special singalong performance of RENT to join the musical’s season

A chance to sing along to Jonathon Larson's award-winning tunes...
16 Apr 2025 12:12
Allison Dickie
2024 cast of Rent musical sing and pose on stage during theatre performance.

Performing Arts

2024 Rent cast. Image: Pia Johnson.

An exclusive singalong performance of the multi Tony Award-winning musical RENT is on its way to the Sydney Opera House. Fans will be able to sing along to classic songs written by composer and playwright Jonathon Larson including ‘Seasons of Love’, ‘Take Me or Leave Me’ and ‘La Vie Bohème’.

Those attending are encouraged to dress up in their Bohemian best to immerse themselves in the story’s New York City, East Village setting. Surtitles will be displayed inside the Opera House’s Joan Sutherland Theatre to indicate lyrics and cue audience participation.

Otherwise, this production of RENT is untouched, brought to life by an all-Australian creative team. On the back of directing Guys & Dolls on Sydney Harbour, Shaun Rennie will direct RENT‘s Sydney season following the musical’s national tour.

Larson’s creation has been described as a groundbreaking celebration of love, art and resilience, inspired by Puccini’s opera La bohème. The musical takes audiences back to the early 90s to traverse stories about dreams, friendship and poignant social issues, as the young characters of RENT navigate life.

Read: Musical review: RENT: The Musical, QPAC

The award-winning musical earned Larson a posthumous Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1996, a feat not achieved again until 14 years later when Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey won it for their musical drama Next to Normal. Tragically, Larson died in the early hours of the day RENT opened to the public. The musical’s global success and longevity serves as a testament to the impact of his work, embodying the musical’s shining message “no day but today”.

RENT‘s special singalong is on Thursday 23 October. For more information about the rest of the RENT season.

Allison Dickie

Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

