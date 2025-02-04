Australians represented at Grammy Awards

It was American music’s night of nights on Sunday evening, with the 67th Annual Grammy Awards moving ahead in Los Angeles despite the city’s ongoing recovery from savage fires. In a crowded year for pop music, Chappell Roan took home Best New Artist just a week after claiming the number one spot in Triple J’s Hottest 100.

The Grammy Awards ceremony featured two prominent Australian artists. Perth-grown Kevin Parker, known as Tame Impala, won his first Grammy for his collaboration with French electronic duo Justice. Their track, ‘Neverender’ won Best Dance/Electronic Recording. Tame Impala has been nominated several times, including three times in the Best Alternative Music Album category. The 2025 award marks his first win.

Elsewhere, Tasmanian metalcore band Alpha Wolf was nominated for their Half Living Things boxset, which was nominated in the Best Box or Special Limited Edition Package category. The Grammy Awards nomination represents a significant recognition of the Australian metal scene. The boxset featured extensive artwork and a working cassette player. They ultimately lost to the posthumously released Mind Games from John Lennon.

Local pop prince Troye Sivan also missed out. Picking up a nomination for the second year in a row for Best Dance Pop Recording for ‘Got Me Started’, he (the only male artist nominated in the category) lost to Charli XCX, whose track ‘Von Dutch’ took home the prize.

Other big winners from the evening included Beyoncé for her genre-bending album Cowboy Carter, and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’.