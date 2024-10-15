Australian live music faces crisis amid ticketing giants’ control

An extensive ABC investigation has revealed ticket company Live Nation’s devastating effects on the Australian live music industry. In 2023, the US company earned nearly $US23 billion, and the company is increasing its power and reach in Australia.

Australian musicians face increasing pressure with the closure of small venues and large festivals nationwide. Ticketing giants such as Live Nation aren’t helping with hidden fees, which are driving up the price of tickets to almost double what they were 20 years ago. The effect on Australian live music is devastating.

“The artist sets a ticket price range to where it is,” Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett told ABC’s Four Corners. “The artist doesn’t set any other hidden fees that exist within that ticket price. The artist is not receiving that amount that’s reflected in the ticket price.”

Dr Sam Whiting, music industry expert at RMIT University, explains the damage to Australian live music further.

“The Australian live music sector was previously diverse, with smaller independent promoters, ticketing companies and festivals. But, in recent years, we’ve seen considerable consolidation at the hands of Live Nation and other multinationals like TEG.

“Such large-scale consolidation of the Australian live music sector means that many independent artist managers, promoters and ticketing companies can’t compete. As Live Nation and TEG control multiple parts of the supply chain, from venues to ticketing companies, many artists looking to tour are obliged to work with them if they want to operate at scale.

“With small venues and local festivals already struggling to survive, such consolidation may only increase. Without greater and sustained public support for our live music sector, local operators may look to cut their losses and sell up.”

The ABC investigation has sparked outrage among the arts community.