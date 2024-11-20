News

5 things to do in Melbourne this weekend

A deadly festival, foot-stomping celebration of Tina Turner, a 15-metre Rolls-Royce and much more in Melbourne this weekend.
20 Nov 2024 10:01
David Burton
Reko Rennie's retrospective is just one of the many activities available in Melbourne this weekend.

Reko Rennie’s retrospective is just one of the many activities available in Melbourne this weekend. Image: Supplied.

1. Catch a deadly festival in the park

The First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria and Wyndham City Council is bringing Treaty in the Park to Wyndham Park in Werribee this Sunday. The packed line-up features Dan Sultan, Mo’ju, Kutcha Edwards, Brolga and Madi Colville-Walker, with special guest Isaac Compton.

2. Rewrite the rules with Tina Turner

The highly acclaimed celebrated musical Tina is in the middle of its season at the Princess Theatre. ArtsHub’s review said: “The concert section and encore at the show’s end is thrilling and Ngwenya’s performance is one for the history books.”

3. Take in a new Aussie play before it closes

Merlynn Tong’s Golden Blood is in its final week for Melbourne Theatre Company. Our ArtsHub four-star review said: “An interwoven tale of familial clashes and crime, Golden Blood … is a frenetic presentation of what it means to lose and love. On the night of our attendance, everyone was up on their feet as the two actors took their final bow.”

4. Explore the bold world of Reko Rennie

An NGV immersive exhibition of Reko Rennie’s work is on now. Featuring a 15-metre wide light sculpture and a Rolls-Royce covered in bold pink and black camouflage, Rekospective: The Art of Reko Rennie, is the artist’s largest presentation of work to date and his first-ever retrospective exhibition. Read: ArtsHub‘s review.

5. Celebrate the colours of Mexico

The Arriba! Melbourne Mexican Festival takes over King’s Domain this weekend. With plenty of food and family-friendly activities in store, the free festival also includes dozens of musicians and street performers across the entire weekend.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

