News

 > Aggregations

Free exhibitions in Queensland August 2025

Your guide to free exhibitions in Queensland this August, including contemporary photography and landscape paintings.
13 Aug 2025 12:37
ArtsHub
A close crop of two pairs of hands holding a camera and some film inside a photography exhibition. Free exhibitions in Queensland.

Visual Arts

‘New Light: Photography Now + Then’ at Museum of Brisbane. Photo: Katie Bennett.

Share Icon

Free exhibitions are a great way to encounter art, whether it is at your local gallery or a big institution.

Here is a hand-picked list of free exhibitions in Queensland this August.

Geoffrey SchmidtBarbara Pierce and Gail Mabo at Umbrella Studio Contemporary Arts, Townsville (1 August to 14 September)

Three artists present concurrent solo exhibitions. Schmidt’s Neural Architecture follows the artist’s ongoing interest in the human condition, emotional and vulnerable behaviors, meditations on awareness and impermanence, and the disconnect between reality and the mind. Scattered is an installation by Pierce, which composed collected fragments, objects and created artworks to form a tactile landscape dispersed across the gallery walls. Meanwhile, Wer Wer (Boundaries) features a body of work by Mabo that translated repurposed archival mark-making by her father, Eddie Koiki Mabo.

Open Tuesday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday to Sunday 9am-1pm.

Immerse: The Dance of Light and the Coming of Form and The Familiar Faces at NorthSite Contemporary Arts, Cairns (4 August to 27 September)

In Immerse, artist Kim Rayner explores the threshold where coastal rainforest meets the radiant light of the Coral Sea. This body of work reflects a deep and ongoing relationship with the northern Queensland landscape – an experience of living within it, observing it intimately, and translating its visual and emotional impact through paint. Meanwhile, Papua New Guinean artist Lesley Wengembo presents a powerful visual narrative drawn from his lived experience in The Familiar Faces.

Open Monday to Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 10am-4pm.

Dean Reilly’s new exhibition comprises paintings that “carry symbols, chalices, boats, blades, birds, flowers, not as fixed metaphors, but as evolving fragments in a visual archive”. The artist hopes that “in a time of extraction and forgetting”, the show “becomes an act of care”.

Open everyday 10am-4pm.

Under a Modern Sun showcases the work of Queensland artists and those working in the state in the middle decades of the twentieth century. The display includes artworks by renowned Brisbane-based painters Vida Lahey and William Bustard and luminaries from the regions, including Kenneth Macqueen and Joe Rootsey. The exhibition explores connections between these artists and others – such as Sidney Nolan and Max Dupain – who travelled to Queensland to explore its histories and subject matter and, in doing so, contributed to the development of a modernist sensibility here.

Open everyday 10am-5pm.

A figurative painting with coarse brush strokes and dark hues depicting one figure standing in his underwear holding on to the shoulder of another figure sitting on a box hugging one knee.
Margaret Cilento, ‘The immigrants’ 1951, reworked 1952. Gift of the Margaret Olley Art Trust 1993. Collection: QAGOMA, Brisbane. Image: © QAGOMA. Free exhibitions.

New Light: Photography Now + Then at Museum of Brisbane (17 August to 6 October)

New Light: Photography Now + Then is an exhibition where past and present converge in a mesmerising display of photography spanning 1890 to 2024. The show draws on the collection of Brisbane photographer Alfred Henrie Elliott, whose images lay dormant for decades until they were discovered in 1983. Seven contemporary Brisbane photographers will debut new commissions responding to different parts of the Elliott Collection.

Open everyday 10am-5pm.

This is a group exhibition curated by Alex Grady who brings together a group of contemporary artists that rethink the practice of landscape painting. Through varied approaches to mark-making and colour, the exhibition explores how artists receive and respond to land and light, drawing on both lived experience and reflection. 

Open Tuesday to Saturday 10am-5pm.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

A clay work in neon blue with soft-looking petals and a circular centre that appears to radiate LED light.
Aggregations

Free exhibitions in Australian Capital Territory August 2025

Your guide to free exhibitions in the Australian Capital Territory this August at Craft + Design Canberra, Drill Hall and…

ArtsHub
An Aboriginal man standing between two large bark paintings on the beach. Free exhibitions in the Northern Territory.
Aggregations

Free exhibitions in Northern Territory August 2025

Your guide to free exhibitions in NT this August, including Jenna Mayilema Lee's major solo and a collaboration with the…

ArtsHub
A big warehouse showcasing art, featuring a large sculptural work of what appears to be a four-legged animal. Free exhibitions Western Australia.
Aggregations

Free exhibitions in Western Australia August 2025

Your guide to free exhibitions in Western Australia, including the 'Hatched: National Graduate Show' and 125 years of art and…

ArtsHub
man in white t-shirt holding open wallet with no money. Poverty line artists
Opinions & Analysis

‘I’m tired of barely being paid.’ Artists are living below the poverty line

Did artists feel the recent indexed wage increase? No. They largely remain on the poverty line. And this week’s speculated…

Gina Fairley
Image: Mark Chan on Unsplash. Artificial intelligence.
Opinions & Analysis

A gallerist's view – how artificial intelligence will roll out in the visual arts

In the artificial intelligence rollout, the carrot will be that you still have a job. The stick will be needing…

Michael Reid OAM
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login