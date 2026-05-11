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Listed

May 7, 2026

Location

Melbourne

Closing Date

Jun 6, 2026

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Marriner Group

Venue Manager

Marriner Group is seeking an experienced Venue Manager to lead the operational delivery of live music events at Forum Melbourne.

Forum Melbourne Venue Manager

Marriner Group is a dynamic Australian‑owned company, managing five world‑class entertainment and event venues including the Princess Theatre, Regent Theatre, Comedy Theatre, Forum Melbourne, and the Plaza Ballroom. Based in Melbourne’s CBD, our venues host some of the world’s most acclaimed live performances, productions, and events.

We are seeking an experienced Venue Manager to lead the operational delivery of live music events at Forum Melbourne. This is a senior on-site leadership role for a calm, confident venue leader with strong experience managing live shows, large teams, high‑volume public environments, and actively assessing and managing operational risk.

Based primarily at Forum Melbourne, the role suits an experienced leader who thrives in fast‑paced live entertainment environments and is committed to safety, professionalism and exceptional customer service.

About the Role

The Forum Melbourne Venue Manager is the senior operational lead for live music events at Forum Melbourne, overseeing end‑to‑end show delivery. The role coordinates venue teams, hirers, touring parties and contractors to ensure smooth, compliant and well‑run shows, while overseeing crowd management, risk assessment and public safety.

This is a hands-on leadership role requiring regular evening and weekend work in line with Forum Melbourne’s live entertainment schedule.

Key Responsibilities

Venue & Show Operations

  • Work closely alongside the Forum Operations team to coordinate live event delivery across internal teams, contractors and external stakeholders
  • Ensure venue systems, infrastructure and equipment are operational and issues are addressed promptly
  • Oversee patron safety, first aid responses, show stop procedures and emergency evacuations
  • Manage visits from police, liquor licensing officers and government authorities when required
  • Ensure venues are securely opened, operated and closed in line with safety and licensing requirements

Show Administration

  • Act as the primary communication point between hirers and Marriner Group staff, working closely with key stakeholders to ensure all requirements (pre, during and post-event) are met
  • Maintain regular communication with hirers and Marriner Group staff regarding venue operations and resolving any issues prior to and during events
  • Facilitate operational meetings and briefings for internal and external teams

People Leadership, Safety & Standards

  • Set clear expectations for professionalism, conduct and customer service across operational and security teams
  • Champion a safety-led, respectful and customer-focused culture
  • Address performance or conduct issues on shift in line with company policies, escalating where appropriate
  • Ensure compliance with relevant legislation, licensing conditions and OH&S requirements

Administration & Continuous Improvement

  • Oversee incident reporting, show reports and operational documentation
  • Analyse incidents and trends to identify risks and recommend improvements
  • Contribute to the development and refinement of security, event and operational procedures
  • Provide operational and administrative support to senior leaders as required

About You

You are an experienced venue manager or event operations leader with a strong background managing live events, complex shows and high-volume patron environments.

You bring:

  • Demonstrated experience in senior venue, event or operational management roles
  • Strong understanding of crowd management, public safety, risk assessment and live event operations
  • Proven ability to lead teams calmly and decisively in fast-paced environments
  • High-level communication, judgement and conflict resolution skills
  • Strong organisational and administrative capability
  • Experience in security leadership will be beneficial, but not essential
  • A current First Aid qualification

Flexibility to work evenings, weekends and public holidays is essential

Why Marriner Group?

  • Help deliver extraordinary events in Melbourne’s most prestigious and iconic heritage-listed venues
  • Be part of a passionate, supportive, and high-performing team
  • Opportunities for ongoing learning and professional development, with potential for future growth
  • Enjoy access to staff benefits including opportunities to attend some of Melbourne’s best shows and events
  • Access to our Employee Assistance Program (EAP) for wellbeing and personal support
  • Competitive remuneration and benefits

Please apply by emailing [email protected] with your resume and cover letter outlining your experience and suitability.



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