Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia

RARE LEADERSHIP OPPORTUNITY IN CONTEMPORARY DANCE

Full-time roles in contemporary dance are scarce. This is a unique chance to step into a significant leadership position at Co3, the State Contemporary Dance Company of Western Australia, located in Boorloo / Perth.

We are seeking an exceptional leader who will bring their own distinctive artistic voice, build powerfully on this company’s foundations, and lead with the kind of energy that inspires artists, audiences, communities and funders alike.

The inaugural Artistic Director Raewyn Hill will step down in December 2026 after twelve years. In that time, Co3 has emerged as one of Australia’s leading contemporary dance companies, renowned for its artistic ambition, critically acclaimed performances, and deep engagement with artists, audiences, and communities.

The new Artistic Director, commencing in January 2027, will be responsible for the creation and presentation of compelling contemporary dance works that resonate widely while reflecting the distinct cultural, geographic, and social context of Western Australia. You will be instrumental in developing the company’s voice, growing audience engagement, and supporting vibrant organisational and sector development.

Applications close: Sunday 7 June 2026 5pm AEST

For further information and to arrange a confidential discussion,

please contact: [email protected]