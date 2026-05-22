Australian Brandenburg Orchestra

We are looking for a highly organised and hands-on Production Coordinator to join our Artistic and Production Team in the office and on the road.

The Role.

We are looking for a highly organised and hands-on Production Coordinator to join our Artistic and Production Team. Reporting to the Orchestra Manager, you will be central to the delivery of our performance season, supporting rehearsals, concerts, touring, and travel logistics from the ground up.

The position is offered on a flexible basis: four days per week (0.8 FTE) or five days per week (1.0 FTE), depending on the successful candidate.

What You Will Do?

Production

Support the Orchestra Manager across all aspects of rehearsals and performances, including stage management

Step into the Orchestra Manager role at corporate events and regional tours, as required

Oversee the maintenance and presentation of the Brandenburg Studio, storage, equipment, and performance costumes

Drive, carry, and load instruments and equipment as part of the production team

Travel on all tours

Travel and Logistics

Coordinate flights, accommodation, and ground transport for touring productions and administration

Manage tour allowances and reimbursements for musicians

Keep ArtsVision updated with all relevant travel information

Administration

Provide administrative support to the Head of Artistic Planning & Management

▪ Maintain and archive data, schedules, and library materials in ArtsVision

What We Are Looking For?

Essential

Strong organisational skills and the ability to manage competing priorities under time pressure

A collaborative, can-do attitude and genuine comfort with a hands-on production environment

A current Australian driver’s licence

Current First Aid Certification, or willingness to obtain prior to commencement

Current NSW Working with Children Check, or willingness to obtain prior to commencement

Desirable

Experience in live performance, events, or arts production

Familiarity with ArtsVision or similar arts management software

An interest in or knowledge of classical or early music

Why Join Us?

You will work alongside a team of dedicated arts professionals in one of Australia’s most distinctive and adventurous musical organisations. No two days are the same. We offer a supportive and collegial environment where your contribution directly shapes what audiences experience on stage.

How to Apply?

Applications should include a cover letter addressing the essential requirements of no more than 2 pages and a current CV.

Please send your application via email to [email protected] with the subject line Production Coordinator Application.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis with applications closing at 6pm on Monday 08 June 2026.

For a confidential discussion about the role, please contact Brendon Taylor, Orchestra Manager, on [email protected]

Equal Opportunity.

The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra is an equal opportunity employer. We welcome and strongly encourage applications from people of all backgrounds, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, people with disability, and people of all genders and sexual orientations.

We are committed to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone can do their best work.

Privacy.

The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra collects personal information provided in job applications for the purpose of assessing your suitability for employment. Your information will be handled in accordance with the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) and will not be disclosed to third parties without your consent, except where required by law. Unsuccessful applicants’ information will be securely destroyed within six months of the close of recruitment.