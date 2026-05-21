Michael Cassel Group
Publicity Assistant
We are looking for a theatre loving recent graduate to join our Publicity Team in Sydney
https://michaelcassel.com/recruitment/
Click here to read the JD and apply!
May 21, 2026
Sydney
Negotiable / Not set
Jun 4, 2026
Michael Cassel Group
We are looking for a theatre loving recent graduate to join our Publicity Team in Sydney
https://michaelcassel.com/recruitment/
Click here to read the JD and apply!
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