Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company is seeking a strategic and relationship-driven Philanthropy & Partnerships Manager to join our passionate team.

An opportunity to to lead the growth of philanthropic giving and partnerships that supports Yirra Yaakin’s artistic vision, community impact and long-term sustainability. As one of Australia’s leading Aboriginal theatre companies, Yirra Yaakin creates powerful, contemporary performance grounded in storytelling, culture and connection. This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced development professional to help strengthen investment in bold First Nations work and deepen engagement with donors, corporate partners and supporters.

About the Role

The Philanthropy & Partnerships Manager will develop and deliver strategies that grow income across philanthropy and partnerships, as well as project driven government funding. The role will identify and cultivate new supporters, steward existing relationships, coordinate proposals and agreements, and work across the organisation to align opportunities with artistic, community and organisational priorities. The successful candidate will combine strategic thinking with hands-on delivery and will be confident representing Yirra Yaakin in the community and across the arts, business and philanthropic sectors.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and implement a philanthropy and partnerships strategy aligned to Yirra Yaakin’s artistic and strategic goals.

Identify, cultivate, secure and steward individual donors, philanthropic trusts and foundations, sponsors and strategic partners.

Prepare compelling cases for support, funding applications, sponsorship proposals, reports and acquittals.

Build and manage a strong pipeline of sponsor and donor prospects with accurate records and relationship tracking.

Coordinate partnership agreements and ensure delivery of sponsor benefits and reporting obligations.

Lead or support fundraising campaigns, events and donor engagement initiatives that deepen connection and grow support.

Work closely with company leadership, board members, artists and staff to shape opportunities and support fundraising activity.

Represent the company at events and sector forums to strengthen visibility and relationships.

Monitor performance against targets and provide clear reporting, insights and recommendations to company leadership and Board.

About You

You are an experienced relationship manager and fundraiser with a strong track record in philanthropy, partnerships or business development, ideally within the arts, culture, or broader not-for-profit sectors. You bring excellent communication and stakeholder engagement skills, strong and values aligned judgement, a passion for First Nations culture and storytelling and, the ability to translate organisational vision into compelling opportunities for support. You are proactive, highly organised and comfortable balancing strategy, writing and relationship management in a dynamic performing arts environment.

Selection Criteria

Demonstrated experience in fundraising or business development.

Proven ability to build, manage and grow stakeholder relationships.

Strong written communication skills, including experience preparing proposals, grant applications, reports and donor communications.

Demonstrated experience developing and delivering strategies, campaigns or plans that achieve income or engagement targets.

Strong project management skills, attention to detail and ability to manage competing priorities.

Experience using CRM systems or databases to manage contacts, pipelines and reporting.

A strong understanding of the arts and culture sector, and an appreciation for First Nations artistic, community and cultural practice.

Ability to work flexibly, including occasional evening and weekend attendance at performances and events.

Desirable

Experience in a performing arts environment.

Experience working alongside First Nations communities, artists or organisations in a culturally respectful way.

Knowledge of the Australian philanthropic and sponsorship landscape.

Other requirements:

Current National Police Clearance or the ability to obtain one.

Yirra Yaakin values diversity and celebrates a workplace where everyone feels empowered to bring their authentic selves to work. We encourage applications from all backgrounds, fostering a truly inclusive workplace. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

To Apply:

Please submit your CV and a cover letter (max. 2 pages) outlining your interest and suitability for the role to Natalie Jenkins, Executive Director at [email protected]

BY FRIDAY 5 JUNE 2026