CEO/Festival Director

Aegeus Executive Search

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to guide a major Australian cultural institution with local, national and international significance.

One of Australia’s most iconic events and the world’s largest dedicated comedy festival

A cultural, tourism and economic engine for Victoria and a critical platform for artists and audiences

Significant opportunity to lead a cultural powerhouse with a focus on the creative and commercial

Since its founding in 1987, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival has grown from a grassroots celebration of local talent into a globally recognised cultural event. It has always been driven by a clear purpose: to create meaningful opportunities for artists to connect with audiences through exceptional contemporary comedy, while showcasing emerging and established voices from Australia and across the world.

Today the Festival occupies a vital place in Australia’s cultural landscape. It champions diversity, fosters creativity, and extends the global reach of comedy. Through flagship development programs such as Class Clowns, Raw Comedy and Deadly Funny, it has supported generations of performers—helping them refine their craft, build audiences, and access opportunities nationally and internationally.

The organisation is active year-round with national and international touring, educational and artistic development programs complementing the presentation of the annual four-week festival.

In 2026, the Festival celebrated its 40th anniversary, with a program of over 800 shows across 26-days. The Festival’s live events are attended by an audiences of well over 700,000 every year, with millions more tuning into Festival programming on TV, radio and digital channels.

Beyond being a force of creativity, the Festival makes a significant impact on the Melbourne and Victorian economy. In 2025, it contributed an estimated $88.6 million increase in Gross State Product (BDO Economic Impact Report 2025).

With the support of an engaged Board and a highly committed team, the organisation is well positioned for its next chapter. To help shape that future we are now seeking an exceptional leader who understands the most enduring cultural institutions are built on a thoughtful balance of artistic ambition and entrepreneurial determination.

The successful candidate will bring a proven track record of leading and evolving creative organisations. They will combine strong commercial and operational capability with genuine creative instinct and a deep commitment to the arts. Above all, they will understand how to balance bold artistic vision with disciplined execution.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to guide a major Australian cultural institution with local, national and international significance.

Please contact the consultant assisting the Board to obtain the link to the Information for Candidates’ site that has full details of the role and the application requirements:

Tony Grierson

AEGEUS Executive Search

P: +61 8 7160 2383

E: [email protected]