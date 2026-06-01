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Arts in the Valley

Kangaroo Valley Art Prize

Entries for the prestigious Kangaroo Valley Art Prize are OPEN! Offering over $23K in prize money. Curator -Olivia Welch. Judge -Steven Harvey. Entries close 21 August. Exhibition 2-5 October.

Awards & Prizes

Opportunity Details

Closing Date

Aug 21, 2026

Accepting applications from

National

Artform

Visual Arts

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Entries for the prestigious Kangaroo Valley Art Prize are now OPEN.

OVER $23K in prize money.

Prizes include:

Kangaroo Valley Art Prize (open to all artists nationwide) $10,000

Highly Commended $3,000, Commended $2,000

Young & Emerging Artists Prize (artists 30yrs & under) $4,000

Commended $1000

Salon of Local Artists Prize (Kangaroo Valley Artists only) $1,500

Commended $500

People’s Choice Prize $1,000

Packing Room Prize $500

Total prize money $23,500

 

Curator – Olivia Welch

Judge – Steven Harvey

 

Artists may submit up to 3 entries. $30 per entry or $80 for three.

Entries open 1 June. Entries close 21 August.

Finalists announced 4 September.

The Exhibition will take place in the Kangaroo Valley Hall during the Visual Arts in the Valley Festival from 2-5 October. In addition to the Art Prize, the festival will include:

Kangaroo Valley Art Trail

Art Workshops for Adults & Children

Installation in the Valley

Art Talks and events

 

Terms & Conditions available on our website.

 

Submission will be accepted via our website from 1st June at artsinthevalley.net.au/visualarts2026

[email protected]

 

For more information click here

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