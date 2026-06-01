Entries for the prestigious Kangaroo Valley Art Prize are now OPEN.
OVER $23K in prize money.
Prizes include:
Kangaroo Valley Art Prize (open to all artists nationwide) $10,000
Highly Commended $3,000, Commended $2,000
Young & Emerging Artists Prize (artists 30yrs & under) $4,000
Commended $1000
Salon of Local Artists Prize (Kangaroo Valley Artists only) $1,500
Commended $500
People’s Choice Prize $1,000
Packing Room Prize $500
Total prize money $23,500
Curator – Olivia Welch
Judge – Steven Harvey
Artists may submit up to 3 entries. $30 per entry or $80 for three.
Entries open 1 June. Entries close 21 August.
Finalists announced 4 September.
The Exhibition will take place in the Kangaroo Valley Hall during the Visual Arts in the Valley Festival from 2-5 October. In addition to the Art Prize, the festival will include:
Kangaroo Valley Art Trail
Art Workshops for Adults & Children
Installation in the Valley
Art Talks and events
Terms & Conditions available on our website.
Submission will be accepted via our website from 1st June at artsinthevalley.net.au/visualarts2026
For more information click here