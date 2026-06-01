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Bindi Enterprises

Bindi Digital Art Prize 2026

Bindi Enterprises Invites artists to submit digital and moving image works for this all inclusive national art prize!

Awards & Prizes

Opportunity Details

Closing Date

Aug 21, 2026

Accepting applications from

National

Artform

Visual Arts

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Winning Prize $3000

Highly Commended $500

People’s Choice award $500

For more information click here

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