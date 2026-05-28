Silence Awareness Existence – residency program in Finland, Winter 2027
When: Jan / Feb / Mar 2027
Where: Arteles Creative Center, Hämeenkyrö, Finland
Application deadline: 30th July 2026
For more information click here
Arteles Creative Center
1 month periods for artists, writers, scientists & deep minds
Residencies
For more information click here
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