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Arteles Creative Center

Silence Awareness Existence - residency program in Finland, Winter 2027

1 month periods for artists, writers, scientists & deep minds

Residencies

Opportunity Details

Closing Date

Jul 30, 2026

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Silence Awareness Existence – residency program in Finland, Winter 2027

Residency program for artists, writers, researchers & deep minds 
Periods: 1 month (29 days/period)
When: Jan / Feb / Mar 2027
Where: Arteles Creative Center, Hämeenkyrö, Finland
Application deadline: 30th July 2026
Thematic, transdisciplinary residency program in Finland for artists, writers, researchers and creative minds attuned to the theme.
The program brings together creative individuals from different backgrounds. Artistic, scientific, contemplative and existentialistic approaches are all equally embraced.
Taking place at the heart of the Northern winter, the conditions are excellent for creative contemplation, solitary introspection, concentrating intensively on your work, thinking and being, as well as for sharing experiences and ideas with other, similarly oriented minds. There is no pressure to have a concrete productive outcome, in case your focus is more in inner development, self-reflection and research. All participation in group activities is voluntary.
Read more & apply: https://www.arteles.org

 

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