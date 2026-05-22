Global Art Projects (GAP), on behalf of the Department of Transport and Planning is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from artists living, working or connected to Victoria, Australia for the Transporting Arts Program. https://transport.vic.gov.au/transporting-arts

The Transporting Arts Program aims to transform Victoria’s public transport hubs into vibrant, culturally rich public spaces where art connects communities, fosters pride of place and enhances everyday journeys.

GAP is looking for artists working in a wide range of 2D media such as painting, drawing, photography, printmaking or graphic design whose artwork is suitable for application to 2D surfaces. Final Artworks will need to be delivered as digital artwork files.

Artists (individual, groups or collaborations) must be currently living, working or studying within Victoria, or have another connection to Victoria.

We are interested in artists that have a clear connection or relationship to the location of the sites – please ensure you explain this connection in the relevant section of the form.

Artists whose past artworks have clearly responded to local context and community, particularly artworks that have engaged with local history, environment, sites and people to tell a story of place, are of particular interest.

We encourage EOIs from First Nations artists, as well as artists with diverse backgrounds and a range of abilities.

Initially there will be eight (8) opportunities for artworks at tram stops and train stations that reflect the rich culture and heritage of the local areas. The EOIs collected will be used to develop an artist pool to shortlist artists for these initial projects, as well as identifying artists for future Transporting Arts opportunities.

The initial eight sites are:

Metropolitan locations:

Tram Stop 3: Lincoln Square, Carlton

Tram Stop 23: Djerring Flemington Hub and Mt Alexander Road, Flemington

Tram Stop 125: Clarendon Street Junction, South Melbourne

Tram Stop 135: Jacka Boulevard and Fitzroy Street, St Kilda

Regional locations:

Ballarat Station

Drouin Station

Shepparton Station

Swan Hill Station

Artworks will be in-situ for a period of up to 3 years, with possible extension by agreement with the artist. A total fee for each project of $5,000 ex GST will cover the artwork concept, delivery and licensing fee for the initial 3 year period.

Concepts are not required at the EOI stage.

The Creative Brief and EOI form are available here

The Expression of Interest is open until 11.59pm on Monday 8 June 2026.