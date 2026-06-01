Twenty-two years in, the Basil Sellers Art Prize has built something rare: a prize that genuinely centres artists. In 2026, this means a $55,000+ prize pool, supported finalist costs, and entry fees that flow directly into community arts programming. Not just a prize — a commitment to artists and the ecosystems that sustain them.

Presented at the Bas in Moruya, the Prize has built a reputation for its artist-first approach. Championing 2D practices in the traditional mediums of painting, drawing and printmaking (unique state), the 2026 Prize strengthens its commitment to accessibility with courier fees covered for finalists and a $100 framing subsidy to ease the cost of professional presentation. The major acquisitive award sits at $50,000, complemented by the $5,000 Eurobodalla Award recognising an outstanding local work and a $500 People’s Choice Award.

Open to artists at every career stage and from every corner of Australia, the Prize aims to honour, nurture and sustain creative practice — well beyond a single entry or exhibition.

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