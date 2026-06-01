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Eurobodalla Shire Council

Basil Sellers Art Prize 2026

The Basil Sellers Art Prize returns in 2026 putting artists first and offering a $55,000 prize pool. Call for entries open 1 June.

Awards & Prizes

Opportunity Details

Closing Date

Sep 11, 2026

Accepting applications from

National

Artform

Prints & Drawings

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Twenty-two years in, the Basil Sellers Art Prize has built something rare: a prize that genuinely centres artists. In 2026, this means a $55,000+ prize pool, supported finalist costs, and entry fees that flow directly into community arts programming. Not just a prize — a commitment to artists and the ecosystems that sustain them.

Presented at the Bas in Moruya, the Prize has built a reputation for its artist-first approach. Championing 2D practices in the traditional mediums of painting, drawing and printmaking (unique state), the 2026 Prize strengthens its commitment to accessibility with courier fees covered for finalists and a $100 framing subsidy to ease the cost of professional presentation. The major acquisitive award sits at $50,000, complemented by the $5,000 Eurobodalla Award recognising an outstanding local work and a $500 People’s Choice Award.

Open to artists at every career stage and from every corner of Australia, the Prize aims to honour, nurture and sustain creative practice — well beyond a single entry or exhibition.

Key Dates

  • Call for Entries open: 1 June – 11 September 2026
  • Finalists announced: 16 October 2026
  • Opening & winners announced: 4 December 2026
  • Exhibition: 5 December 2026 – 30 January 2027

For more information click here

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