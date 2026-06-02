City of Belmont are inviting the WA creative community to showcase their talent and share their story as part of the 2026 Art Awards.

Entries are open to youth, emerging and established artists, welcoming a variety of artistic mediums and styles including drawings, paintings, photography, textiles, sculptures and ceramics.

All entries are judged by a selection panel, with the selected works displayed at the two-week Art Awards exhibition held at The Glasshouse in October. All participating artworks go in the running to receive a share of $13,000 in prizes across five categories:

City of Belmont Overall Acquisitive Award

City of Belmont Resident Award

Emerging Artist Award (18 to 25 years)

Resident Youth Award (11 to 17 years)

Youth Award (11 to 17 years)

Entries are open 9am Monday 1 June to 4pm Thursday 9 July.

Submit your entry online via the City of Belmont website or contact the Arts and Place team on contact [email protected] or 9477 7248.