Entries now open to WA artists of all ages and artistic styles. Exhibit your work at the two-week exhibition and…
Closing 9 Jul 2026
The Basil Sellers Art Prize returns in 2026 putting artists first and offering a $55,000 prize pool. Call for entries…
Closing 11 Sep 2026
Entries for the prestigious Kangaroo Valley Art Prize are OPEN! Offering over $23K in prize money. Curator -Olivia Welch. Judge…
Closing 21 Aug 2026
Bindi Enterprises Invites artists to submit digital and moving image works for this all inclusive national art prize!
Closing 21 Aug 2026
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