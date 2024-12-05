The Art House Wyong: the Central Coast’s vibrant artistic heart

Under the leadership of Executive Director Anne-Marie Heath, The Art House has developed into a thriving performing arts centre, showcasing innovative new work from independent artists and companies as well as some of Australia’s finest arts organisations.

This commitment has included co-commissioning such works as Legs on the Wall’s Beetle, Circa’s Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus and Duckpond, Performing Lines’ Sunshine Super Girl and, more recently, a reimagined Pirates of Penzance by Hayes Theatre Co, which premieres at The Art House in February before transferring to the Hayes Theatre.

With a consistent program of creative developments, The Art House places artists at the heart of the organisation. This has been instrumental in building the capacity of local independent artists and contributed to exponential industry growth on the Central Coast. The embedded artistic focus of The Art House has established a nerve centre for the area’s professional practising artists, providing a range of opportunities close to home to ensure artists can stay local.

“The Art House is not only the vibrant artistic and cultural hub for the Central Coast, but also an important centre for skills development, mentoring and industry development,” says Frances Rings, Bangarra Dance Theatre’s Artistic Director.

Since implementing its creative programs in 2022, The Art House has invested in over 35 new work developments and engaged over 200 artists across all genres, f rom dance to theatre, visual arts to music, literature and more. The programs support projects with financial contributions but, more importantly, give access to invaluable in-kind venue use, including rehearsal spaces, residencies, mentorships, work-in-progress presentations, administration and technical support. This mutually benefits The Art House, through diverse venue utilisation, as well as the artists by relieving them of the burden of securing professional rehearsal and performance space.



In less than two years, The Art House Artists’ network, a place for professionals to connect, has grown to engage with over 150 artists, providing a platform for introduction and industry insights through conversations with leading practitioners. These events have sparked multiple collaborations and new cross-disciplinary explorations.

Heath says, “This way of engaging artists and creatives is shifting the assumption that venues are purely presenting or receiving houses and proving that regional performing arts centres can generate opportunities and build a vibrant creative and cultural hub.”

In the development of its creative programs, The Art House looked to other regional performing arts centres that share a similar ethos, taking inspiration from the likes of Merrigong Theatre Company, HOTA (Home of the Arts), NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts) and Geelong Arts Centre. The Art House team actively advocate for new approaches to support artists, exemplified by supporting the development and presentation of a new play, Flat Pack, from concept to stage.

Written and performed by local playwright Danielle Brame Whiting, Flat Pack engaged award-winning playwright and director Vanessa Bates and movement director Angie Diaz in realising the work’s final presentation.

With many projects now in various phases of development, The Art House Productions will be pivotal in showcasing local works that are ready for the national stage.

Playwright Danielle Brame Whiting explains,“The Art House is creating an exciting buzz among local artists, inspiring us to connect more, collaborate, create and see the value in sharing local stories.”

Behind the scenes, The Art House team includes an established dancer and choreographer, a published poet, visual artists, writers, actors and musicians. It’s fair to say they live and breathe what they do and know all too well the importance of and need for supporting local and regional independent artists.

Unwavering in its advocacy and support, The Art House is now inviting submissions from local artists and creatives. Applications close 20 December 2024.

Learn more about The Art House creative program and how to get involved.