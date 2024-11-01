News

 > Sponsored

Join a First Nations success story in new phase of growth

NAISDA is searching for its next Head of Teaching and Learning, Engagement and Wellbeing Manager and Cultural Practice Lead to be the changemakers.
1 Nov 2024 9:00
Celina Lei
NAISDA students performing in 'ATI', Carriageworks, Jly2023. Dancers on stage illuminated by blue light from the floor. They are all in a lunging stance.

Performing Arts

NAISDA students performing in ‘ATI’, Carriageworks, July 2023. Photo: Lisa Haymes, copyright NAISDA.

Share Icon

NAISDA, based on Darkinjung Country, is heading into a period of expansion thanks to a $13 million operational funding boost over the next four years, during which time it is seeking to address the equity gap for its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from across Australia.

NAISDA is rooted in a strong, nearly 50-year-history of First Nations sovereignty and self-determination. This led to the success of the national arts training college, which has a student completion rate more than double the national average and three times the rate of completion for First Nations students in similar VET qualifications.

The next phase of growth means that the team is looking to expand and bring in more talent. NAISDA is on the search for its new Head of Teaching and Learning, Engagement and Wellbeing Manager and Cultural Practice Lead, all three roles open to First Nations practitioners with a passion for fostering young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dancers and creatives.

NAISDA CEO Kim Walker is a graduate of the college himself and says it has “grown into a wonderful organisation and institute that develops the next generations of First Nations artists and leaders”.

He continues, “NAISDA gave me my grounding. When I was about 16, my mum took me to Carole [Johnson, Founder of NAISDA]. I didn’t fit into the regular education system, but NAISDA gave me a different education that was absolutely amazing, and has been the base of my career for the last 40 years.”

NAISDA CEO Kim Walker (an senior man with light brown skin and short white hair, smiling) with NAISDA Graduates Peta-Louise Rixom (a young woman with pale skin,should length dark hair, wearing a black graduation cap) and Maddison Fraser (a young woman with light brown skin, brown chest length hair, wearing a black graduation cap), June 2024. First Nations graduates at NAISDA.
NAISDA CEO Kim Walker with NAISDA Graduates Peta-Louise Rixom and Maddison Fraser, June 2024. Photo: Lisa Haymes © NAISDA.

Walker welcomes applications from First Nations practitioners who have a passion and vision to join NAISDA at a critical phase. “We want to look at our curriculum and consider how it’s embedded with Indigenous Knowings, not just in our cultural dance, but through our ballet, contemporary dance, Pilates, dance film – we teach all these disciplines, so students have the strength of a diverse skillset entering the industry. The new Head of Teaching and Learning will be driving this, supported by the Cultural Practice Lead,” he says.

The Engagement and Wellbeing Manager will be responsible for looking at education via a holistic lens, working with other Aboriginal organisations, communities, physiotherapists, doctors, counsellors and more.

These individuals will have a close connection to Country and be passionate about providing the best opportunity to young people so that they can thrive.

NAISDA is excited that these positions are the starting point of its development and expansion, with future positions coming on board in 2025.

The NAISDA End of Year performance, The trees have voices, the feet have ears, is an opportunity to witness the outstanding work to which incoming First Nations leaders can contribute at the college. Performed by NAISDA students and directed by acclaimed choreographer Vicki Van Hout with guest choreographers Glory Tuohy-Daniell and Henrietta Baird, the show brings “a powerful vision,” says Walker.

“It’s going to be a thought-provoking, but also highly entertaining show,” he adds.

The recruitment of new NAISDA positions start from 1 November; learn more.

NAISDA’s End of Year Performance, The trees have voices, the feet have ears will be performed at Carriageworks, Sydney, from 21-23 November.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is the Diversity and Inclusion Editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Most recently, Celina was one of three Australian participants in DFAT’s the Future of Leadership program. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Reviews Visual Arts Writing and Publishing News Theatre Film Digital All Arts Television Features
More
green timber door with chain and padlock. arts education

Southern Cross University cuts Creative Arts Program

Creative learning avenues again on the chopping block, with NSW’s Southern Cross University discontinuing its Arts Program.

ArtsHub
Illuminated face within a space suit looking sky wards. Arts news
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Gluck's Orpheus & Eurydice will be staged in Melbourne in 2025. Pictured are the Opera Australia Chorus and Circa in Opera Australia's 2024 production of Orpheus & Eurydice.
Features

ArtsHub’s 2025 season guide to the performing arts

Our rolling guide to the season announcements you may have missed.

Richard Watts
Eight musicians on stage at the Second Iranian Music Festival.
Reviews

Music review: Dela Ensemble, Second Iranian Music Festival

This troupe aims to introduce traditional Iranian music to a wider audience.

Danny Yazdani
Leon Bridges will performed as part of the 24th A Day On The Green in 2025. A black man sitting on an outdoor chair next to a lake.
News

A Day On The Green 2024-25: an ultimate guide to daycations and uplifting live music

Escape the daily grind with A Day On The Green, the one-of-a-kind outdoor live music series of events held in…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login