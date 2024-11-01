Join a First Nations success story in new phase of growth

NAISDA, based on Darkinjung Country, is heading into a period of expansion thanks to a $13 million operational funding boost over the next four years, during which time it is seeking to address the equity gap for its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students from across Australia.

NAISDA is rooted in a strong, nearly 50-year-history of First Nations sovereignty and self-determination. This led to the success of the national arts training college, which has a student completion rate more than double the national average and three times the rate of completion for First Nations students in similar VET qualifications.

The next phase of growth means that the team is looking to expand and bring in more talent. NAISDA is on the search for its new Head of Teaching and Learning, Engagement and Wellbeing Manager and Cultural Practice Lead, all three roles open to First Nations practitioners with a passion for fostering young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dancers and creatives.

NAISDA CEO Kim Walker is a graduate of the college himself and says it has “grown into a wonderful organisation and institute that develops the next generations of First Nations artists and leaders”.

He continues, “NAISDA gave me my grounding. When I was about 16, my mum took me to Carole [Johnson, Founder of NAISDA]. I didn’t fit into the regular education system, but NAISDA gave me a different education that was absolutely amazing, and has been the base of my career for the last 40 years.”

NAISDA CEO Kim Walker with NAISDA Graduates Peta-Louise Rixom and Maddison Fraser, June 2024. Photo: Lisa Haymes © NAISDA.

Walker welcomes applications from First Nations practitioners who have a passion and vision to join NAISDA at a critical phase. “We want to look at our curriculum and consider how it’s embedded with Indigenous Knowings, not just in our cultural dance, but through our ballet, contemporary dance, Pilates, dance film – we teach all these disciplines, so students have the strength of a diverse skillset entering the industry. The new Head of Teaching and Learning will be driving this, supported by the Cultural Practice Lead,” he says.

The Engagement and Wellbeing Manager will be responsible for looking at education via a holistic lens, working with other Aboriginal organisations, communities, physiotherapists, doctors, counsellors and more.

These individuals will have a close connection to Country and be passionate about providing the best opportunity to young people so that they can thrive.

NAISDA is excited that these positions are the starting point of its development and expansion, with future positions coming on board in 2025.

The NAISDA End of Year performance, The trees have voices, the feet have ears, is an opportunity to witness the outstanding work to which incoming First Nations leaders can contribute at the college. Performed by NAISDA students and directed by acclaimed choreographer Vicki Van Hout with guest choreographers Glory Tuohy-Daniell and Henrietta Baird, the show brings “a powerful vision,” says Walker.

“It’s going to be a thought-provoking, but also highly entertaining show,” he adds.

The recruitment of new NAISDA positions start from 1 November; learn more.

NAISDA’s End of Year Performance, The trees have voices, the feet have ears will be performed at Carriageworks, Sydney, from 21-23 November.