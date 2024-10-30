News

From theatre to fashion and everything in between… six crowd-pleasers in the arts

2025 season launches, plus a festival, membership program and end of the year dance extravaganza.
30 Oct 2024 14:33
ArtsHub

Performing Arts

Image: Yogendra Singh, Pixabay.

Experience the Australian Youth Orchestra in 2025

Get ready for the AYO Summer Music Festival, featuring seven unmissable concerts for just $40! Experience the thrill of UK conductor Karem Hasan’s Australian debut and be captivated by Emily Sun’s stunning performance of Kats-Chernin’s Fantasie im Wintergarten. Catch the flagship orchestra before they take on the world with their European tour, culminating in a triumphant homecoming concert at the Sydney Opera House. Witness the Momentum Ensemble premiere Lee Bradshaw’s latest work and enjoy the Young Symphonists’ dazzling rendition of Pictures at an Exhibition.

Explore Queensland Ballet’s new Membership program

Queensland Ballet is delighted to introduce a new Membership program that invites you to experience the 2025 Season as an insider – opening doors to the world of ballet and beyond. With a curated annual calendar of performances and member-only events, the program promises to deepen your connection with artists and appreciators alike. With four new tiers designed to suit every appetite and budget, you’ll find your perfect fit.

Opera Australia’s 2025 Season is on sale!

Opera Australia brings some of the world’s favourite operas to the stage in 2025. See a bold new staging of Carmen, laugh along to The Barber of Seville, and experience cutting-edge theatre when stunning voices meet Circa’s thrilling acrobatics in Orpheus & Eurydice and Dido & Aeneas. Tickets for Season 2025 are on sale now, go on and add a spectacular night out to your calendar.

MPAC launches 2025 program full of stunning artistic experiences

MPAC’s most dynamic, diverse and exciting season to date is coming in 2025! Emma Donovan, Paul Grabowsky and Ngaiire headline the epic BIG JAZZ DAY OUT, plus First Nations-led circus from Circa Cairns, brand new theatre from The Last Great Hunt, weekly Wednesday night jazz at The Count’s and lots more, all year long. Tickets and more on the website.

NAISDA’s highly anticipated end-of-year performance season

‘The trees have voices, the feet have ears’ is a call to arms, a charge to re-evaluate our relationship with nature. Directed by acclaimed choreographer Vicki Van Hout, this year’s production takes up the urgent call. We hear it on the wind as a roaring plea or as a cry from the trees as they catch fire. It’s mirrored in the alarm of emergent generations inheriting a legacy of unchecked consumption and neglect.

Kangan Institute presents ‘Enchanted’ 2024

Be swept away into a dreamlike world of magic and mystery with Kangan Institute’s ‘Enchanted’ fashion runway! Our brilliant Fashion students will unveil their sophisticated creations, from High School VETDSS programs to Certificate III and Diploma levels. This exclusive showcase will invite you into an enticing realm of light and colour, filled with unique concepts. Our talented Hair and Beauty students will also shine on the night, as they add their flair to the hairstyles and makeup of the catwalk models.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

