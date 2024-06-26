An online hub for creatives that supports and promotes artists

.ART is the domain of choice for artists, crafters and creatives of all kinds, free of geographical constraints. The community consists of over 260,000 members.

But it’s more than just a domain registry; it’s a hub that helps creatives connect with a wide audience in a supportive environment, including the Art Therapy Initiative. Launched in 2023 with a USD $1 million fellowship fund at George Washington University, the initiative promotes awareness and access to art therapy, highlighting art’s role in global mental wellness.

Alex Righetto, an Italian artist living in the US tells ArtsHub that his involvement with .ART stems from ‘a strategic choice to establish immediate authority and stand out in the digital art world. The domain’s memorable name invites curiosity and prompts viewers to explore my artistic vision further’.

The artist, whose work is more than just luscious and elegant portraits depicting Italian Renaissance archetypes, explains that his collections explore themes of transformation and cultural narratives, and are an attempt to use art as a catalyst for change, ‘a metamorphosis if you will, and to create a human connection’.

To that end, Righetto believes that a professional digital platform is essential for artists to establish their brand and reach a global audience effectively.

‘Having a domain like .ART ensures a distinctive online presence that reinforces credibility. It serves as a gateway for collectors and art enthusiasts to discover and explore my portfolio. Artists need to reestablish themselves in the aesthetic field. So, they need an independent platform to be able to share their gospel,’ he says.

A solid, easy to remember domain name is crucial for an artist’s branding strategy, Righetto continues. ‘It instantly communicates authority and professionalism, making it easier for people to discover and remember my work. It serves as a foundational element of my online presence, ensuring that my portfolio stands out amid the vast array of digital content, and enhancing my reach within the art market.’

But aside from developing brand awareness and offering a worldwide opportunity to showcase individual artworks, the domain also fosters community among fellow artists.

‘It encourages collaboration, networking and shared insights into the creative process. Connecting artists with collectors and art enthusiasts creates a vibrant ecosystem where creativity thrives, new opportunities emerge and meaningful artistic relationships are forged,’ Righetto tells ArtsHub.

The domain also has monthly ‘Meet the .ARTists’ webinars, which have previously covered diverse topics such as the creative process, art residencies, women in the arts and art promotion. These sessions have already provided a platform for many users to share their art. Righetto recently participated in one such webinar where he spoke about empowering artists to utilise digital tools strategically, enhance visibility and navigate the competitive art market with confidence.

‘Artists needs to learn the skills of sales techniques; we have to become more skilled in marketing and promoting. The art market has changed; a lot of galleries are working differently from before and you must find different ways to get yourself out there or you will suffer without recognition and rewards for your hard work, he stresses.

Alongside Righetto, the global family of .ART includes such renowned artists, institutions and personalities as El Anatsui (elanatsui.art), Sharon Stone (sharonstone.art), The Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA.art), Marina Abramović Institute (MAI.art), Porsche’s art initiative (porsche.art) and many others.



