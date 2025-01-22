Walking tour review: Stories from Here, Sydney Festival

The Sydney Festival’s Stories From Here walking tour proved to be a powerful exploration of youth voices and local heritage. Produced by Outloud, a youth arts organisation based on Darug land in Bankstown, the event combined creativity and technology to offer a unique storytelling experience. With QR codes scattered throughout the suburb, the walking tour invited participants to scan and listen to deeply personal recordings crafted by young people. This innovative approach turned everyday locations into portals of memory, identity and resilience.

At its heart, Stories From Here showcased the power of place and perspective, and the transformative capacity of art. The narratives, delivered by youth from Bankstown, painted a vivid picture of the suburb’s cultural and emotional landscape. These stories offered fresh perspectives, pushing aside adult-centric narratives to illuminate a world often unseen or undervalued. Through the voices of its youth, Bankstown was rendered anew: a tapestry of struggles, triumphs and moments of self-discovery.

The event’s tagline promised to share “the often-hidden worlds of young people that exist parallel to the adult-designed world,” and it certainly delivered.

Participants were guided through an intimate and emotive experience, connecting to stories that ranged from life-altering events to the small yet profound details of everyday life. Among the tales were ones of internal turmoil reflected in the chaos of the Bankstown Central Mall (Safa Al-bekaa), having to intervene in a case of violence in a deserted Paul Keating Park (Jah Metanoia) and the complexities of navigating both Sydney and the self via Bankstown Train Station (Zara Hashmi).

Other stories centred on the Pho Minh Temple (Danielle Lam) and the Amitabha Buddhist Association (Amy Wong) exploring the role of community, cultural background and sacredness in self-development and worldly understanding.

The walking tour excelled in making the unfamiliar familiar, encouraging participants to see Bankstown through local eyes. Its blend of modern technology – through the use of QR codes – and traditions of storytelling was a testament to how contemporary art can honour and evolve long-standing practices. By situating these deeply personal stories in physical spaces, the project allowed participants to engage not just with the words, but with the environments that shaped them. This act of pairing place with narrative elevated both, giving new meaning to the streets, buildings, and parks of Bankstown.

A significant element of Stories From Here was its emphasis on fostering empathy and connection. The stories were not only windows into the experiences of young people, but also bridges between generations, cultures and communities. They invited listeners to reflect on their own relationship with place and identity while gaining a deeper appreciation for the complexities of others’ lives.

The event’s success lay in its collaborative spirit. Artistic director and dramaturg Finn O’Branagáin guided the creative vision, while Kavita Bedford provided invaluable mentorship to the young storytellers. The audio production, a collaboration with All The Best at FBi Radio, ensured that each story was beautifully captured and delivered with professional polish. Nicole Issa, the creative producer, tied together the various strands of the project, ensuring a seamless and impactful experience. The dedication to fostering and amplifying youth voices was palpable in every detail of the event.

The event served as a reminder of the richness of Bankstown’s cultural fabric and the potential of youth to shape its future. The walking tour’s design was both accessible and thoughtful, allowing participants to engage with the stories at their own pace. The use of QR codes meant that the tour could be as long or as short as desired, accommodating a wide range of preferences and schedules. This flexibility made it an inclusive experience, welcoming locals and visitors alike to explore Bankstown in a way that felt personal and meaningful.

Ultimately, Stories From Here was more than an art event – it was a celebration of community, creativity and the courage to share one’s truth. The young people of Bankstown, through their honesty and talent, offered a gift to all who participated: the chance to see the world through their eyes and to walk, if only briefly, in their shoes. Their stories linger long after the tour ends, a testament to the power of storytelling and its ability to connect us all. For anyone seeking a reminder of the beauty in everyday places and the extraordinary within ordinary lives, Stories From Here was a must-see (or must-hear) event. As an exemplar of socially-driven art, it set a high standard, not just for the Sydney Festival but for community-based storytelling projects everywhere.

Stories From Here occurred on 18-19 January 2025 as part of the Sydney Festival.

This review was made possible by Diversity Arts Australia’s StoryCasters program in partnership with Multicultural NSW and supported by Sweatshop.